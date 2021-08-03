A former city employee is suing the city alleging wrongful termination after she was fired shortly after uncovering the alleged fraud of another city employee.
A legal document from the office of Attorney Ed Bean obtained by the Enterprise-Journal states that former interim city administrator Ebony Ross is suing the city for $500,000 in damages after she was fired earlier this year.
Ross claims she was wrongfully terminated after she uncovered the alleged actions of Human Resources Director Donjurea Davis, who Ross claims received both worker’s compensation and her city salary when she was out for an injury.
City sources confirmed Davis had done so, but noted that she was unaware it was an issue after working during her sick leave. Davis reportedly repaid her salary, resolving the issue.
“It is settled, and I have no further comment,” Davis said.
Nevertheless, Ross contends this was the genesis of her “unjust” termination, resulting in “sustained loss wages, embarrassment and humiliation and mental pain and anguish.”
Also named in the suit are Mayor Quordiniah Lockley, city worker’s compensation coverage provider the Municipal Service Co., its claims supervisor Nancy Pennock, Municipal Service Co. supervisor Stuart Mangrum and Kristy Swearingen, who works with the city’s third-party payroll clerk, T.E. Lott & Co.
The litigation comes after city board attorney Angela Cockerham resigned last month and the city hired Jackson attorney Marcus Williams as interim board attorney and opened advertisements for the position.
