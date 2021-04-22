A mid-day shootout near Tylertown’s post office last week hasn’t not resulted in any charges as of Wednesday.
Saterri Magee, 21, was held for questioning last week but not charged. Leonardrick Riley, 22, was treated for a single gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The two men allegedly exchanged gunfire outside the post office as the result of an apparent long-standing feud, The Tylertown Times reported today.
Magee was taken in for questioning a few minutes after the shooting at Little Children Christian Day and Night Care, where he walked and asked the owner to call 911, Detective Joe Michael Williams said.
Riley drove himself to Walthall County General Hospital and was in stable condition before being transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg later that afternoon.
Police questioned Magee for several hours, and Riley was questioned the next day at the Hattiesburg hospital.
Police are continuing to question witnesses and said they want a clear picture of what happened before filing charges, the Tylertown Times reported.
