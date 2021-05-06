TYLERTOWN — Aldermen voted Tuesday night to codify procedures for addressing the board and requesting public records.
“These are practices that we always followed or tended to follow. We just didn’t have a written policy,” Mayor Ed Hughes said. “This is just to put something in writing for us to follow.”
The policy discussion came just one meeting after town resident Cheryl Ogunbor met with the board demanding answers to questions about how to address drainage problems on her property. She also submitted a list of public records that she wanted access to, or to receive copies.
Aldermen present for the meeting voted 4-0 to adopt both draft policies drawn up by board attorney Joseph Stinson, with Carolyn Magee attending by phone and Mary Lib Duncan absent.
The meeting policy now requires that anyone wishing to address the board request to do so five days before the meeting, with a clear topic and any planned handouts outlined.
If a group intends to come to the meeting, it will be asked to designate one speaker, who should not ask the mayor or board questions.
“Their address is for the board to receive information,” Stinson said.
The policy also states that there should be no interruptions of speakers or disruptions of the meeting by speakers from the public of board members, from board members of the public speakers or by board members of each other.
A five-minute speaking limits is recommended in the policy.
“With five minutes, people are going to say we don’t want them to talk,” board member Fred Lambert said.
“Some people might say that’s too long,” Hughes rejoined.
Stinson said it took him about five minutes to read the policy to the board and “most items can be covered in that time.”
He said the board would not be prohibited from allowing extra time at their discretion if they believe it is warranted.
The new records policy will allow a copying charge of 50 cents per page and reimburse the city the hourly rate of pay of the lowest paid employee capable of finding the requested records.
“The municipal clerk and the deputy clerks have regular jobs that take them all day every day,” Stinson said. “They need to get that work done, and they need to identify records and produce them. We want the town to be reimbursed for that.”
He said something that could be found very quickly and printed on a page or two could likely be done at no charge, but bigger requests should fall under the new policy, which allows up to seven days for the town to compile the requested records and requires up front payment for the estimated time needed to gather the records,
“If you don’t get payment first, and you put in the time to find the records and they don’t come to pick them up, you’ve put that time in for nothing,” Stinson said.
“A lot of people want to see our public records, and they have a right to do that. We have to balance that with the fact that it may not be as simple as it seems.”
He said something like tax receipts for a given year might be fairly easy to produce, whereas deeds for city streets might be much more complicated.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from Hughes that mosquito spraying would begin soon.
• Acknowledged receipts of $163,053, including $89,137 to general fund, $12,517 in lease payments, $24,802 for garbage collection and $36,597 for water and sewer service.
• Paid bills of $120,080 from the general fund, $21,380 from the sanitation fund and $35,548 from water and sewer, plus $10,492 from the grant paying for improvements to Plaza Drive, the U.S. 988 frontage road.
