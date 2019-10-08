Pike County supervisors received a letter of resignation Monday from road superintendent Mike Duncan, effective Dec. 31, which is the end of supervisors’ four-year term.
“I appreciate the work Mike’s done and the job he’s done for the county,” said board president Chuck Lambert.
Duncan has served as road superintendent since 2008.
Lambert suggested advertising for applicants, then letting incoming supervisors sit in on interviews.
Of the five current supervisors, only one, District 1 Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky, will be on the board come January.
Lambert suggested incoming supervisors might also consider hiring a deputy road superintendent as well.
He said supervisors could receive applications by early November and conduct the interviews in mid-November, with the new superintendent to begin work in January.
“We want as smooth a transition from this board to the next as possible,” Lambert said.
He noted that road superintendent is one of six positions the board hires directly.
The road superintendent’s in charge of the four-year road plan, annual bridge inspections, as well as regular road and bridge maintenance.
Lambert handed out job description guidelines to incoming and prospective supervisors: District 2 Supervisor-elect Sam Hall, District 3 candidates Robert Accardo and Etta Taplin, District 4 Supervisor-elect Jake Gazzo, and District 5 candidates Lee Fortenberry and Eddie Simmons.
Lambert also reminded them of a meeting Dec. 5-6 at the multipurpose complex to learn about their new duties, as well as an orientation meeting in Jackson on Dec. 10-11 sponsored by the Mississippi Association of Supervisors.
More money for KPCB
At the request of District 2 Supervisor Faye Hodges, supervisors voted 4-1 to increase the annual payment to Keep Pike County Beautiful from $11,000 to $12,000.
Bowsky opposed, questioning whether the agency helps municipalities.
Hodges invited him to the group’s awards luncheon (see adjacent story) but he declined.
Supervisors also approved annual payments to other agencies.
Those include $8,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Mississippi, $25,000 to Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center, $1,500 to Southwest Mississippi Christian Outreach Ministry, $1,500 to the Salvation Army, $10,000 to Southwest Mississippi Community College Workforce Training Center, $5,000 to American Red Cross and $4,800 for Osyka Library.
Supervisors also:
• Heard a request for a load of gravel from Ruth Osbey of 274 J.J. Carter Road. Lambert said state law allows supervisors to install a culvert and enough gravel to provide access to property, but no more. “We don’t dump a load of gravel there and leave it there for people to spread it,” he said.
• Voted to abandon Hunt Club Road, a dead-end gravel road off Alford Bridge Road, after holding a public hearing and receiving no comment.
• Approved quarterly budget allocations to the tax collector, tax assessor and sheriff’s departments, in keeping with a state auditor department recommendation.
• Approved payment of $1,409 in matching funds for a McComb-Pike County Airport grant.
• Voted to program the Hamilton Street bridge in McComb for replacement with the Local Systems Bridge Program. It will take the place of the School Street bridge, which the city replaced with three tank car culverts.
• Noted the hiring of Christy Davila in the accounting department.
• Approved travel for sheriff’s employee Arthur Quinn to a one-day pepper gun instructor course in Magnolia, Ark., this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.