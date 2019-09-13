The Liberty-White Railroad Depot is back in the hands of the Summit Historical Society.
Greg Malta, an attorney for the reorganized organization, presented a new agreement for the reorganized group to lease the former Liberty-White Railroad Depot from Summit.
Town officials took over the depot in late March after Trudy Berger, who worked with the historical society to move the depot to Summit and refurbish it a little more than a decade ago, said the historical society hadn’t met in some time and was defunct.
That action drew backlash from other members, who reorganized under a new charter.
Malta proposed a new, short-term, low-cost lease agreement under similar terms, with one exception — that the town shall provide 30 days written notice to the president of the historical society if the town seeks to execute a reverter clause in the lease.
“We’re only asking that the clause not be exercised without notice,” he said.
“I think the addition of providing notice is a wonderful idea,” Councilman Daryl Porter Jr. said.
Historical society members applauded the new agreement after the town council unanimously approved it.
“I personally would like to thank you, mayor, for all the help you’ve been through this deal with the depot,” historical society president Ganeath Daniel said.
In other business, the council:
• Set the millage rate of 39.25 mills and adopted the $1,071,815 2019-20 budget, which takes effect Oct. 1.
• Hired part-time police officer Tyler Dillon.
• Approved travel for deputy clerk Suzonne Perkins to attend records management training in Hattiesburg next month and for Police Chief James Isaac to attend Crime Stoppers training in Biloxi next month.
• Approved Summit Plastics’ request to expand on two existing buildings.
• Approved a proclamation in honor of Constitution Week, which is Sept. 17-23.
• Agreed to continue with a recycling program with Waste Management, with the town’s share coming to $3,424 or 4% of the countywide program.
• Agreed to advertise for bids for a generator for the wastewater treatment facility, using funds from a Mississippi Emergency Management Agency grant.
• Approved lease-purchase agreement with Bancorp South for a $51,588 Bobcat excavator from Bobcat of Magnolia for $832.52 per month for three years.
• Heard from Fire Chief Stan McMorris that the department’s annual Stop, Drop and Roll 5K run will be held on Oct. 5.
• Allowed the Summit Garden Cub to remove an oak tree behind its gazebo, which is located on town property.
• Agreed to demolish an old pump house at the water works plant.
