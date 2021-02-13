The Mississippi Supreme Court recently reappointed Circuit Judge Mike Taylor and state Rep. Angela Cockerham to the State Intervention Courts Advisory Committee.
Chief Justice Mike Randolph signed the appointment order on behalf of the unanimous Court on Jan. 19.
The state currently has 44 intervention courts. There are 22 adult felony drug intervention court programs, one in each of the 22 Circuit Court districts. There are four approved adult misdemeanor intervention court programs, 15 juvenile intervention courts and three family intervention courts.
The Supreme Court hopes to establish 16 new intervention courts. In 2019, the Legislature extended the definition of intervention courts to include veterans and mental health courts.
