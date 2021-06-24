A firefighter didn’t get a promotion, two police officers didn’t get hired, bills didn’t get paid, and some run-down houses will stay standing a little longer after the McComb city board again failed to make quorum for its meeting Tuesday night.
City officials were expected to meet at 10 a.m. today to settle the unfinished business.
Selectmen Ted Tullos and Ronnie Brock were in the board room at 5:30 p.m., but the six-member board was one member short of having enough people to legally conduct business.
With not enough officials present, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley promptly gaveled the meeting to a close at 5:30.
“Due to a lack of a quorum, the meeting is adjourned,” he said.
Selectman Shawn Williams walked in the room at 5:31. Selectmen not present either in person or by phone were Michael Cameron, Devante Johnson and Donovan Hill.
Shortly thereafter, a selectman, reportedly Johnson, called a city official in the room and said he had been trying to call in to attend via teleconference but was unable to. City officials had a phone in board room playing hold music on speaker phone as officials at city hall waited on selectmen who were not in the room to call in.
This is at least the sixth time the board has failed to meet due to a lack of quorum and the fourth time since March.
The board last failed to make a quorum for a regular board meeting on May 11 and then again for a special meeting that was called as a result on May 13. The board failed to make quorum on March 23. They met two days later and voted in executive session to launch an internal investigation, reportedly looking into the conduct of a member of the board.
The board also failed to make quorum on June 9, 2020, and on Oct. 8, 2019, a week after just one selectman showed up for a work session.
Items on Tuesday’s agenda also included a potential freeze on hirings and purchases, a proposed nightclub ordinance, payments for architectural services on the Alpha Center and awarding a bid to renovate it, the awarding of a bid for the demolition of derelict property and the purchase of a police vehicle.
The board also had plans to make budget amendments for the over-budget work on the Alpha Center and demolitions, and making payments for street repairs, as well as various insurance transactions.
And selectmen were expected to meet in executive session to discuss litigation.
This board is a complete bust!!! They shouldn’t be paid taxpayers money for not doing what they were elected to do. They volunteered for these positions on the city board. Stop paying them!
