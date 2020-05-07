Magnolia’s essential workers will receive a temporary raise as compensation for their risk of contracting coronavirus while maintaining important public services, following a vote Tuesday by the board of aldermen.
Alderman Clarence Burton made the motion to provide raises in lieu of hazard pay, arguing those employees are at increased risk of falling ill or exposing family members to the virus.
“Coronavirus is real and they’re taking the chance of bringing this back to their families,” Burton said. “You know, 4% is not much — that’s kind of dangerous and we’ve got to look out for them.”
The board passed the motion 2-0, with Aldermen Antonio Martin and Burton voting in favor. Alderman Becky Magee, who attended the meeting by phone, recused herself from the vote because of an immediate family member who is an essential employee. Alderman Darrell Pounds did not attend the meeting but also would have been required to recuse himself from the vote for the same reason. Alderman Joe Cornacchione attended the meeting by phone but did not vote.
The pay raise will go into effect on the next pay period, Mayor Anthony Witherspoon said, adding that he supports the move to compensate essential workers.
Aldermen discussed a similar motion at their regular board meeting in April, but it failed for lack of a second.
Initiatives to provide hazard pay to essential employees have become increasingly common throughout the United States in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with Congress introducing legislation Tuesday to provide an increase to essential federal workers’ pay.
In other news, Witherspoon said he does not intend to immediately open Magnolia back up, instead supporting a gradual approach to reopening business and other public activity.
He said he doesn’t feel confident enough to begin the first phase of reopening.
“We do want to keep the prayers going for those who have fallen victim to COVID-19,” he said.
While Pike County, McComb and Summit have lifted a 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew enacted to stop the spread of the virus, Magnolia’s curfew remains in effect until June 1, and Witherspoon said he will not rescind it until it is prudent to do so.
“I see no reason to repeal our curfew,” he said. “This curfew has also helped out our law enforcement.”
Witherspoon said police are having an easier time patrolling the streets, knowing that nobody should be out and about at night.
“Given the numbers, I expect no changes in our orders here in the city,” he said. “The curfew is still in place, the executive order is still in place, to be revisited on or before June 1.”
Mississippi reported 32 new coronavirus deaths Tuesday morning, the largest increase since the outbreak began. State health officials blamed the jump on delayed death certificate confirmation.
In other business, aldermen:
• Paid Neel-Schaffer $7,020 for engineering services performed for the wastewater collection system project to extend and repair sewer lines on Rio Lane.
• Paid WGK Engineers & Surveyors $4,735 for design engineering services performed for wastewater system planning. The project, which will focus on upgrading sewage lagoons, could cost the city about $2 million, according to a preliminary estimate from the firm.
• Paid $6,000 to Neel-Schaffer Engineering for work to survey drainage issues at Pike County Courthouse. The Pike County Board of Supervisors agreed to pay half the invoice. Neel-Schaffer’s Keith Lott said engineers found that water drains from several points to a storm water inlet on Laurel Street behind the courthouse, which may have caused the ground to be saturated and the pipes to be disrupted. Cornacchione voted against making the payment.
• Adopted a resolution urging Congress to support direct federal funding to cities in Mississippi for the coronavirus response.
• Proclaimed the week as Municipal Clerk Week.
• Hired temporary clerk for the police department Genice Spinks.
• Paid $24,000 to LiveWire Electrical Contractors for a new storm siren. Witherspoon said there are three storm sirens in the city, one of which is under county control. That siren is located at the county saferoom on Quinlivan Road. There’s also a siren at the fire department and another at the public works department.
During severe storms in April, neither of the alarms sounded, Witherspoon said. Workers installed a manual control on the siren at the public works department, but the fire department siren needed to be replaced.
“Here lately, these tornadoes seem to want to pick on our area, so we need to be prepared,” he said. “We don’t know when we’ll have another tornado — it can form overnight — I think we’ve got to move quickly on this one.”
