The theft of over $80,000 worth of jewelry has led to the arrest of a McComb man who is facing charges in Louisiana.
Stephen Gale, 38, of McComb, was charged with grand larceny Wednesday.
His bond, originally set at $20,000, was revoked Friday due to Gale already being free on bond for felony charges of selling stolen jewelry that were filed in Baton Rouge and Kenner, La.
Detective John Glapion said all the stolen jewelry was taken during a residential burglary on North Street in McComb, the same block where Gale lives, on Feb. 9.
A Rolex President watch, which can fetch prices in the tens of thousands, and more than 50 pieces of 24-karat gold pieces were among the jewelry taken.
Detectives identified Gale as a suspect based on the victim’s descriptions of the items taken and those found in Gale’s possession. All the jewelry has been recovered, Glapion said.
Gale is being held in the Pike County Jail and awaits extradition to Louisiana.
In other cases:
• A strong-arm robbery at was reported at the Texaco gas station on Pearl River Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Carter said four females entered the store, jumped on an employee and took her purse.
• A house in the 1400 block of Ashley Street was broken into Feb. 26. The owner reported the door was kicked in but nothing was taken.
In an unrelated case, police arrested a man suspected of a string of vending machine break-ins that began Feb. 24.
Michael Wayne Jones Sr., 53, of Liberty, was charged Tuesday with 12 counts of breaking into a coin-operated machine and 12 counts of felony malicious mischief.
Chief Detective Victoria Carter said the charges of breaking into a coin-operated machine resulted from the fact that Jones allegedly took money from the machines, and the mischief charges stemmed from the damage done to them.
It is unclear how much money was taken from the machines, all of which were Coca-Cola vending machines.
Jones is being held at Pike County Jail without bond due to the fact that he was currently out on bond for a July 2020 grand larceny charge.
- A burglary of a Kia Forte 2016 on the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Medicine was taken from the vehicle.
- A burglary of a 2015 Ford F-250 in the Kroger parking lot from which a firearm of unspecified make was taken.
- A report of shots fired on the 800 block of Summit Street at 11:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. No people or structures were struck by bullets, Carter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.