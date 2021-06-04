Magnolia aldermen met briefly Tuesday to handle two items of business.
They accepted the retirement of Vernell Felder, captain of patrols for Magnolia police, effective May 31.
“He said he has gotten of age and just wanted to retire at this time,” said Chief Ray Reynolds.
The board also approved travel for Assistant Chief Sonya Woodall to attend a legal liability management seminar in Vicksburg June 22-24 with reimbursement.
Aldermen Clarence Burton Jr., Joe Cornacchione and Antonio Martin were present, while Alderman Darrell Pounds was absent.
The next meeting, which will be held via Zoom video call, is set for July 6.
City hall will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
