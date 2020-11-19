An Amite County man died Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting that also wounded a woman as gunmen riddled a home with dozens of bullets, apparently in retaliation for another series of shootings in Gloster last week, authorities said.
John Edward Walker died in a shooting reported on Kahnville Road between 8 and 9 p.m., Amite County Sheriff Tim Wroten said.
Wroten said Walker, who lives in another house on Kahnville Road, was visiting Pamela Jackson when the gunfire broke out.
Jackson was shot in the leg. Her son drove her to Field Health Systems in Centreville before she was transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Wroten said no arrests have been made and no one else besides Walker, Jackson and Jackson’s son, who was not hurt in the shooting, was at the house at the time.
He said investigators found the house had been struck with more than 40 rounds from what appears to be at least three different caliber bullets, leaving authorities to believe at least three gunmen were involved.
The shooting may be in retaliation for shootings in Gloster last week that wounded three people.
“We’re hearing this is stemmed from something that took place in the city of Gloster,” Wroten said, adding that additional shootings were also reported in Gloster over the weekend. “It started Thursday night and then again Saturday night then fell out into the county last night.”
Gloster Police Chief Terry Boss said at least three people were wounded in the Thursday night shooting on West Railroad Avenue, none with life-threatening injuries.
Tony Jenkins Jr., 30, of Kahnville Road in Gloster, has been charged with aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm inside city limits.
Police received calls of shots fired around 9 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived there were no people on the scene, but several vehicles had been shot, Boss said.
The victims had already gone by private vehicle to Field Health Systems in Centreville. From there, one was airlifted to UMMC, and another went to UMMC by ambulance, Boss said. The third victim has since been released from Field.
Jenkins turned himself in at the police department Thursday night, Boss said.
As of Wednesday, there was no known motive for the shooting.
Police didn’t know what type of gun was used, since no weapon had been recovered.
“All of it is still under investigation. Once we’ve completed our investigation, more arrests will be made,” Boss said.
Wroten said his deputies assisted Gloster police in responding to last week’s shooting, and police are working with the sheriff’s department on the investigation into Tuesday’s shooting since they all could be connected.
Wroten said he doesn’ believe Walker was the intended target of Tuesday night’s shooting.
“We’re thinking that the man that got shot probably had nothing to do with any of this,” he said. “He just happened to be there as a friend, visiting.”
Wroten said it’s fortunate no nearby residents were hurt.
“It’s a little small community there and these rounds are going through room after room after room,” he said. “It could have easily hit one of those other residents who live there because these projectiles don’t have nobody’s name on them.”
Wroten is asking for anyone with information about the shootings to come forward.
“We need the community’s help,” he said, urging residents who know anything to call CrimeStoppers, which will pay anonymous tipsters a reward for information resulting in an indictment.
“We have received some phone calls this morning and we’ve got to follow up on these leads,” Wroten said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.