TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors elected to change the county’s telecommunications provider for the jail and dispatch office when the current contract expires.
Sheriff Kyle Breland told supervisors that the state Department of Public Safety had sent out a letter notifying law enforcement agencies that DPS had signed an agreement with C Spire for services to its locations, and urged local agencies to do the same.
Breland said the county is currently using AT&T’s services, which the state is now leaving. He said if the county stays with AT&T, the letter from DPS said the county would lose state contract pricing on communications wiring.
He said the county’s monthly contract cost would decrease with C Spire, from AT&T’s $229 to $220.
Supervisors approved the change at the contract’s end unanimously.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from Emergency Management Director Royce McKee that the county had received $323,000 under the federeal CARES Act for costs related to COVID-19.
• Accepted Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn’s roll of insolvent mobile home tax accounts.
• Agreed to advertise for term bids on commodities and supplies.
• Approved a purchase of fuel for the Paul Pittman Memorial Airport, and of tires for emergency response trailers..
• Determined a $2,458 roofing bill from R&R Sheet Metal should go instead to the Town of Tylertown.
• Accepted a $750 quote from removing bushes from the courthouse grounds.
Approved garbage credits of $998 and $468, leaving charges of $216 and $750, respectively.
• Approved costs for sending Breland to a state sheriff’s conference on the Coast and two jailers to an offer certification course at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
