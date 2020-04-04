The Mississippi Department of Health reported 181 new coronavirus infections Friday, for a total of 1,358. There were three more deaths for a total of 29 in the state.
A statewide shelter-in-place order took effect at 5 p.m. Friday as the number of infections worldwide ballooned past a million.
Pike County had 21 total cases and no deaths.
Summit Mayor Percy Robinson issued an executive action Friday enacting a shelter-in-place order from 5 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. April 20.
Non-essential businesses including snowball stands, fitness and exercise gyms, dance studios, clubs, tattoo parlors, spas, salons, barbershops and other personal care and grooming facilities must close. House and lawn parties are forbidden. Violators of the order are subject to a misdemeanor fine of $300.
The Salvation Army closed its McComb thrift store until the statewide shelter-in-place order is lifted, but employees are organizing to provide social services, according to a press release from the organization.
“Our doors may be closed but our phone lines are open,” the notice read. “Anyone seeking assistance should call (601) 600-2020 and we will be happy to address their needs while practicing safe social distancing.”
Elsewhere in McComb, restaurants and businesses along Delaware Avenue were packed Friday afternoon as the shelter deadline approached, as were grocery stores, banks and convenience stores elsewhere in the city.
The Pike County Co-Op will remain open through the executive order as an essential business, with a few changes.
“This is a decision we do not take lightly,” said a statement from the co-op. “We feel we have a responsibility to stay open for farmers and ranchers to care for their animals and farms. However, this comes at the expense of our employees and their families’ health and well-being.”
Most of the store is off-limits for customers. Patrons are asked to request items at the register and limit entrance of groups to one person at a time. Restrooms are closed to the public and management asks customers to know what they need to purchase before coming into the store.
Students at Osyka Elementary School will receive academic packets in the mail to enable continued learning. Packets will be sent Monday and will include a cover letter, health newsletter, instructions, learning materials, a speech packet in some cases and additional packets for students on an IEP, principal Dr. Angela Lowery said.
Students are instructed to continue working on their i-Ready and IXL lessons.
Amite County reported five confirmed infections and one death, and Wilkinson County had 22 confirmed infections and two deaths as of Friday.
Lincoln County had 14 confirmed infections, Lawrence County five, Walthall County 11 and Franklin County three.
Walthall County Sheriff Kyle Breland said over 75 people gathered at a water tank in the Improve community for an auto race Sunday. He pleaded with the community to heed state and federal coronavirus guidelines.
“When we catch you, you are going to jail,” Breland wrote on his Facebook page. “What if one person at the race was positive for the virus?”
Businesses in and around Tylertown are packed despite government warnings, Breland said.
“I know we live in a rural county, but the rules are clear: no more than 10 people at one place,” he said. “If we don’t start taking the virus more seriously, our county is going to be more rural than it is now — the next two to three weeks are critical.”
He asked Walthall County residents to stay home.
“Please abide by the rules, stay home if possible,” he said. “I pray for each one of you, your health and your family.”
Statewide, deaths are reported among patients in Amite, Bolivar, Chickasaw, DeSoto, Hancock, Harrison, Holmes, Humphreys, Jackson, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola, Perry, Pontotoc, Rankin, Sunflower, Tippah, Tunica, Webster, Wilkinson and Yazoo counties.
Hinds County has the most confirmed infections statewide at 139 and two outbreaks in longterm care facilities. DeSoto County had 111 and one death.
The Jackson metro area is experiencing a severe outbreak. Madison County had 65 confirmed infections and Rankin County had 64 and one death.
The MSDH public health lab in Jackson performed 5,596 tests, 545 of which tested positive.
An unknown number of people have been tested by private labs.
In Louisiana, the site of a severe outbreak of disease, the number of confirmed infections increased to 10,297 Friday afternoon.
Among patients, 370 had died and 1,707 were being treated in hospitals. Of those patients, 535 were on ventilators in ICU.
The New Orleans metro area is particularly hard-hit, with Orleans Parish reporting 3,476 infections and 148 deaths.
Nearby Washington Parish had nine infections and two deaths and Tangipahoa Parish had nine infections and one death.
The United States remained the country with the most confirmed infections worldwide Friday with 258,214 and 6,605 deaths.
Wednesday marked the greatest single-day increase in confirmed infections worldwide since the first case was recorded in January with over 80,000 newly identified. There were more than a million confirmed infections worldwide Friday.
