A man who recently had his contract for social media services rescinded by the McComb city board after a selectman accused him of using an alias told officials Tuesday that he had his name legally changed.
Ed Silence, born Edwin Bryon Bartlett, appeared before the board Tuesday, pulled out a stack of licenses and certifications and asked Selectman Shawn Williams to read the name on each — Ed Silence. The identification included his driver’s license, firearms permit, credit card, drone pilot’s license, passport, Social Security card, college transcript, Army honorable discharge, law enforcement board endorsement, power bill, bank note, teaching award and birth certificate.
The board had approved a contract with Silence before cancelling it last week after Selectman Ted Tullos raised concerns about his name. Silence’s birth certificate shows he changed his name in 1999.
“I just want to clarify a couple of things. ... This is my birth certificate. Now, this is the name that Mr. Tullos said that I am,” he said. “He said that my name was Edwin Bryon Bartlett, correct? Now there is a formal name change here.
“I just wanted to correct this mistake. That is all it was. I noticed that he made a phone call, so he didn’t come up with this information on his own, so I don’t hold that against him.”
Silence left soon after.
The McComb teacher and Summit police officer challenged Tullos in the Ward 1 Republican primary in 2018.
Last year the city board nominated Silence to the airport board to serve in a seat that’s jointly appointed by the city board and the Pike County Board of Supervisors. Supervisors refused the nomination, sparking a months-long stalemate that was resolved when the city recommended former Mayor Zach Patterson for the seat instead. Silence took a city-appointed seat on the airport board.
