Gov. Tate Reeves added 13 counties to his “surgical approach” mask mandate, including Amite and Franklin counties, both of which had seen significant increases in cases over the past few weeks.
With the 13 counties added to the mandate, the total is more than half of the counties in the state, 54 of the 82, holding most of the state’s population.
Reeves continued to buck the notion of a statewide mask mandate, despite most of the state being under his mandate, adding that there is “no magic policy” that will make Mississippians wear a mask.
“I believe if we put in a statewide mask mandate and left it there for months and months and months, we would not have more people wearing masks,” he said.
Joining Lawrence and Lincoln counties, Amite and Franklin counties both were added because they exceeded 500 cases per capita. Counties can also be put under the mandate for having more than 200 cases in a 14-day period.
Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson are the only counties in Southwest Mississippi to not be restricted by Reeves, but Pike County does have mask mandates from local municipalities despite the state and countywide mandates being lifted. These three counties are unlikely to be put on the list of restricted counties any time soon.
In counties under Reeves’ mandate, residents are required to wear masks and limited to social gatherings of up to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
The state added 1,141 cases Tuesday, down from 1,485 Monday and 1,845 on Sunday. State Health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said it was “appalling” that it felt to him like Tuesday’s number of cases was low. The state has added more than 1,000 cases a day since Nov. 24.
“It’s bad everywhere, and it’s certainly bad here,” Reeves said of rising cases.
The state’s total cases as of Wednesday were 154,411, with an additional 29 deaths for a total 3,836 total since March.
Pike County added six cases for a total 1,653 cases, and added one death for a total 59 since the beginning of the pandemic. Amite and Lincoln counties added one death each for a total 15 and 66, respectively.
Amite County reported eight cases Wednesday for 566 total cases, Franklin County added two cases for 355 total, Lawrence County went up by four cases to 738, Lincoln County rose by 25 cases to 1,973, Walthall County added four cases to 776 and Wilkinson county reported just one case for 405 since the beginning of the pandemic.
