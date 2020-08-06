Summit officials heard updates on an erosion control project and wastewater operations on Tuesday.
Jim Mozingo, the owner of Mitchell Technical Services, the contractor that operates the town’s wastewater treatment pant, appeared with two of his employees to discuss plant operations after Councilman Joe Lewis requested a representative from the company appear before the town council.
Mozingo introduced lead operator Jason Hillyard and newly hired project manager Kelvin Peters. They’re taking the place of employee Ralph Augimeri, who died last year.
“We’re looking forward to an opportunity to work with you and get Kelvin in the fold,” Mozingo sad.
Hillyard said the plant is running as it was designed, with a steady flow of about 0.2 million gallons.
“I’m very impressed by the design,” he said. “It’s doing what it is designed to do.”
The town pays Mitchell $65,870 per year to operate the wastewater treatment plant.
In another matter, Ryan Holmes of Dungan Engineering gave an update about a National Resource Conservation Service grant program that could be used to pay for erosion control measures on a ditch running from Robb Street to Calhoun Street.
The Emergency Watershed Protection Program grant has been made available for the project. It would pay $172,500 for the work, with the town responsible for contributing $48,750 — a pricetag Mayor Percy Robinson said is too steep.
“That’s going to be impossible for the town to reach at this point in time,” Robinson said. “... That’s a heck of a big reach.”
The mayor said he may wait and see if local lawmakers can appropriate state bonds for the work during net year’s legislative session or borrow the money for the work instead.
The council also held a brief public hearing to discuss abandoning town-owned property on a portion of Cherry Street between Robb and Meadville streets.
The land in question is an undeveloped street that had been used for years as a driveway between two houses. The residents in one of those houses, Chris and Amy Weaver, learned their home was located on town property when they put their house on the market.
The board heard no objections and will vote on the matter next week.
And in a special called meeting before the start of the work session, the council approved the sale of a Kubota front end loader and a LandPride rotary cutter for $25,678 to Chad Lindsey.
