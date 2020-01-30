Any increase in water rates or reconnection fees in McComb will have to wait till another board meeting.
Selectmen postponed action on both items on Tuesday amid questions about prior board actions on water and sewer rates and citizens complaints that the proposed increases would be too much.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley and City Administrator Dirkland Smith brought forward the recommendation of a 2.3% water rate increase, or roughly $1 per month, and offered a modified increase on the reconnection fee to $35 instead of the $50 proposed in last week’s work session. The charge is currently $20.
Selectman Ted Tullos brought out minutes from 2016 in which board members voted to increase both water and sewer rates over several years, including an increase in the sewer rate to 124% of the water rate in 2017, a 2.3% water rate increase and a boosting of the sewer rate to 133% of the water rate planned in 2018, and another boost in sewer rates to 142.5% of the water rate in 2019.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes said at last week’s work session that the last rate increase took place in2017.
Tuesday, Selectman Michael Cameron questioned Lockley and Smith about whether the full slate of increases had ever been put into place, and they said it had not.
“We’re having trouble paying our bills,” Cameron said. “Maybe there’s a reason for this. We need to do what we voted to do in 2016.”
City resident Pat Bickham protested the rate increases, including the reconnection fees, especially if they are undertaken all at once.
“Most people here are working minimum wage jobs,” Bickham said. “Why wasn’t this done before? ... It’s not fair.”
Another resident, Dorothy Robinson, also protested possibly having to pay more, saying the extra dollar each month and added fees would hurt people who already can’t afford their water bills.
“Are we supposed to take a bath in a pothole?” Robinson asked. “Are we supposed to get in with the gangs, robbing and killing, to pay our bills?”
Cameron pointed to a comparison of water and sewer rates and reconnect fees between McComb and surrounding municipalities and water associations — compiled by Smith and presented at the work session — that he said showed McComb had the lowest water rates and reconnection fees, while far fewer disconnections and reconnections were being performed by other water systems.
“We’re struggling to get back where we need to be,” Selectman Donovan Hill said by phone. “We all have to pay our bills. I hate it, but it is what it is.”
The board voted unanimously to postpone action on the water increase so they can discuss the matter further in next week’s work session.
The discussion on raising the reconnection fee went much the same way as the water rate discussion, with Bickham and Robinson speaking out from the audience against the increase.
“I live on a fixed income,” Tullos said in response. “I know I have to pay if I want water. I’ve come in a wheelchair to pay my bill before the 15th, because I don’t want to pay a reconnect fee.”
The board again went over how reconnection fees fit into the budget, with Smith and Lockley reminding members of the $3,000 estimated to be taken in for that line item.
Cameron challenged that figure.
“If we’re averaging 300 cutoffs (and reconnections) a month, there’s got to be more money than that,” Cameron said.
At the current $20 rate, 300 reconnections would total about $6,000 a month, or $72,000 a year. At 250 reconnections a month, that would total $5,000 per month and $60,000 per year.
Lockley, however, said the funds that came in annually had been about $3,000.
He said the city got much more, about $140,000 from late fees, which are $5 per month.
Since the city is apprently getting more from late fees than reconnection fees, “why don’t we raise the late fees and leave the reconnection fees alone?” Johnson asked.
Hill, like Smith at the prior week’s work session, said he had heard people dismiss the city’s reconnection fee and leave city hall rather than stand in line and wait to pay their water bill.
He suggested the city should arrange some budgeting classes for chronically late payers to help them better manage their money and drive the importance of paying bills on time to save late fees.
Board members then postponed further consideration of the reconnection fees until next week’s work session.
“Y’all are taking some time now, and you’re giving us time, too,” to organize opposition, Robinson said as she left the boardroom. “We’ll be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.