There’s a good reason for the number of long-term employees at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
For the third time, Southwest has been named a “Great College to Work For,” according to a new survey by the Chronicle of Higher Education, a top trade publication for colleges and universities.
Southwest was recognized in five categories of the survey conducted earlier this year, earning the college honor-roll status recognition.
It was one of only four community colleges in Mississippi to be recognized, and the only institution in the state to receive honor-roll status this year.
The survey is one of the largest workplace studies in higher education and recognizes the colleges that get top ratings from their employees on workforce practices and policies.
“I am extremely proud that Southwest has been chosen again for this recognition,” SMCC President Dr. Steve Bishop said. “SMCC continues to be an outstanding place to work because of our outstanding employees, who are committed to making our campus a special place for our outstanding students.”
The Great Colleges survey results are based on a two-part assessment process — an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff.
The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.
One employee remarked during the survey, “I feel appreciated, encouraged and safe. I work on a beautiful campus and am able to take breaks to walk around, enjoy the physical facilities.
“When we need additional resources to help us teach in an innovative way, incorporating active learning strategies, our director makes every effort to get what we need to best serve our students. Our President drops by to check on us at times, and his door is always open. Every colleague on this campus that I have come into contact with has been professional and pleasant.”
According to the survey, the college has 145 employees, including 83 full-time faculty members and 20 adjunct professors.
To view the results of the survey, visit https://greatcollegesprogram.com/list/colleges/Southwest-Mississippi-Community-College/.
