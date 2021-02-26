TYLERTOWN — School improvement reports for Tylertown’s high and elementary schools show some of the perils of prolonged school attendance online.
High school principal Dr. Ronald Morgan told school board members Tuesday night that the senior class could suffer at graduation if things don’t improve.
“We have 23 seniors right now that are in danger of not graduating,” Morgan said. “That’s almost certainly due to virtual learning. Students were not completing their assignments at home.”
He said those students are recieving extra instruction on the first nine-weeks’ material, and it is now mandatory for the affected online students to be in school on Fridays for the remediation effort.
Morgan said a number of parents were surprised by their students’ failing grades.
“They must not have read the status reports we sent home,” Morgan said — but those parents are working with the school now to help bring their students up to speed.
The parents “took the responsibility on themselves,” he said. “They didn’t blame the school.”
Dr. Felecia Prince, the elementary school principal, said the growth measurement of learning for the school’s students is lagging, with just 30% of students showing adequate growth in learning and understanding in English-language arts, and 31% showing adequate growth in math.
Like Morgan, Prince attributed much of the lag to learning being conducted online rather than in the classroom.
There are brighter spots, however, with students who thus far had rated among the bottom 25% of scorers on diagnostic testing showing adequate growth by 48% in English and 51% in math.
“I don’t want to be completely negative,” Prince told board members. “We really are having a pretty good year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.