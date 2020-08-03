Work under way at Baertown’s Alpha Center

The Alpha Center in Baertown is well on into its first renovation since opening decades ago as a community center and library.
The building, which closed in late 2019, does not have central heating or air conditioning, and it’s been plagued by a list of electrical and cosmetic issues.
City Recreation Department Director Joyce Smith, who oversees the property, said contractors have almost finished renovating the bathrooms.
“He has just got to put the finishing touches on the bathrooms,” Smith said. “The bathrooms were a mess, but now they look great.”
The building houses a small public library, and Smith said it needs work done on its ceiling, but it is otherwise in good condition.
The Alpha Center was leased as a community center first in 1961, then the library entered the building in 1964. The building was previously owned by the county, but it came into the city’s possession sometime last year before it was shut down.
“I do remember it in the past. … There is a lot of history,” said former McComb selectman Melvin Joe Johnson, who used to represent Baertown on the city board and once attended school at the Alpha Center.
He said the orignal building, the original site of the Universal School, was in was demolished and rebuilt in the mid 1950s before it became the community center. He said the Alpha Center was once the heart of the Baertown community. He recalled attending NAACP meetings there.
Current Ward 4 Selectman Shawn Williams also remembers spending a lot of time in the Alpha Center.
“It is a lot of history there, and when I came into office, I felt that Beartown was the forgotten area of the community, and it was important to bring that place up and bring the value back,” Williams said.
Smith said she was not sure how long it would take before people could use the space again, but she said she hopes it will be renovated by this time next year.
The renovation is using funding from a $100,000 grant the city acquired in 2017 for recreational facility upgrades. The board approved Smith’s use of the money in May.
“That center has been around for a long time. I went to kindergarten over there,” Williams said. “The Alpha Center has always been a vital part of the Baertown community. Once the center is back up, I think it is really going to bring back some life into that community.
“It is all about people and the community. It is very important that our children have a place they can go read and study and be in a comfortable and safe environment.”
Williams, who attended kindergarten at the center, said visited it after taking office. He said it used to be the heart of the community.
“It was not up to the standards to where I thought it should have been, and that is when I started to reach out to community members and see what they thought about restoring it,” he said.
He specifically thanked branch librarian Michele Brister for the work she did and will continue to do with the library once the renovations are complete.
“She is the heartbeat of that center,” Williams said. “She makes sure the children have a place to go after school, and she has really been a shining light for the community.
“I really want to thank her and the library for staying and hanging in for as long as they could just to service the children in that area.”
Williams said if anyone in the community wants to help with the renovation, they are welcome to by calling him or Smith.
“If you have a strong community, you have a strong city. That is what it is about,” he said. “There are some great people here in McComb. … If we just keep fighting and pushing, that good will be seen.”
