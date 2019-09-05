New CA returns to roots

Dirkland Smith is no stranger to McComb, and his history here perhaps should have foreshadowed his taking on the role of McComb’s city administrator.
As a child and teenager in McComb, he participated in school and community programs that promoted and instilled leadership and service skills as well as academic enhancement.
Smith was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout, participated in math and science competitions and mock trial, played in the McComb High School band and was an escort for the Dazzlers debutantes, among other activities.
He signed on with the Mississippi National Guard while still in high school at McComb and served for nine years while completing high school as a member of the Class of 1990 and then earning two degrees at Jackson State University — a bachelor’s in political science in 1995 and a master’s in public policy administration in 1999.
He worked for the University of Mississippi School of Dentistry after receiving his bachelor’s, then taught in Canton and in McComb at Denman Junior High School while pursuing his master’s, until he was commissioned in the U.S. Navy.
He is now a commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves, in addition to his day job for the city.
“I’ve been in public service my whole life,” Smith said in an interview at city hall. “I’ve been serving humanity and helping others my whole life.”
He sees the job of city administrator as a way to continue serving the public.
“This is an opportunity to enhance and help grow McComb,” Smith said. “I want to be part of moving McComb forward.”
He sees his place as one of leadership in the city, but not activism.
“My job is to run the day-to-day operations of the city,” Smith said. “I’m here to make sure the city can function with the proper resources in place, and make sure the city has the infrastructure in place to move forward and thrive.
“If the board asks for a recommendation, part of my job is give them information that will help them make a decision. They can take those recommendations or not ... I’m not a policymaker.”
Smith says his military background has been an asset as he settles into the city administrator position.
“In the military you learn to adapt. Things are always changing,” he said. “It’s been a pretty seamless transition. I’ve learned a lot from (former city administrator Kelvin) Butler. I’m excited and ready to move forward.”
When he isn’t busy at work, Smith said he enjoys mowing and other yard work. He has also served as an assistant coach for his children’s soccer and softball teams, and he enjoys hunting, fishing and watching ball games.
He also enjoys dad time with his children while his wife teaches voice students.
He is married to the former Leandria Jack of Memphis. and his children — Kerbrietta, Taylor, Ahmad, AnneMarie and Addison — range in age from 25 to 6.
