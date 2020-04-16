City fires chief

The McComb city board voted to fire McComb Police Chief Damian Gatlin Wednesday in a special called meeting after a five-minute discussion in executive session.
Selectmen voted 3-3 to terminate Gatlin, with Mayor Quordiniah Lockley breaking the tie. Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Devante Johnson and Donovan Hill voted to fire Gatlin, and selectmen Michael Cameron, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams voted against the termination. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley broke the tie.
Asked about the reason for the firing, city officials gave no specifics immediately after the meeting.
Brock said the board “wanted to move in a different direction,” and Johnson noted that the police chief “serves at the will and pleasure of the board.”
“The board just decided to go into a different direction,” Brock said. “I think everybody had time to think about it. The board as a whole came to a consensus.”
Lockley said after the meeting that he would not speak about anything pertaining to Gatlin’s termination and would not say what drove his vote to terminate.
“I cannot tell you anything related to executive session,” Lockley said. “That is a personnel matter.”
Tullos, who voted against the termination, said he appreciated Gatlin and thinks he did a great job.
“I think he has done a great job. He was one of the finest Christian gentlemen,” Tullos said. “He really cared about his people.”
Multiple selectmen said after the meeting that the vote to terminate Gatlin surrounded the chief not following proper procedure in dealing with Detective Victoria Carter recently being placed on administrative leave. It’s unclear why Gatlin made the decision to place Carter on administrative leave.
“Everybody makes mistakes. This was his first chief job. I would love to have seen him stay on as police chief,” Cameron said.
Cameron posted on Facebook after the meeting: “Citizens of McComb. You better WAKE UP! We have something that is 10 times worse than COVID tearing this city apart from inside out. I will repeat someone else’s quote — ‘Do ya here the sucking noise?’ Cause if ya do, it’s TOO LATE! If ya don’t, welcome to part of the problem.”
Gatlin expressed disappointment in the board’s decision but gratitude for the opportunity to serve his hometown as its top law enforcement officer.
“First and foremost, I want to thank my people,” Gatlin said. “It is unfortunate that they would do this during this time.”
Gatlin said when a member of the department is put on administrative leave, they have the right to appeal the decision with the city’s Civil Service Commission, but the board “circumvented” the process when it reinstated Carter.
He said that there has been a lot of hardship during his tenure as police chief, but he loved and respected his officers.
“I feel free. It was a nice ride,” Gatlin said in an interview after the meeting. “It’s been a long hard fight since I started. I appreciate being hired, but I wish I had the support to be able to do the right thing. We were able to implement a whole lot of things, and if I was supported, we could have done a whole lot more.
“When you have to fight crime and those in power, we’ve been fighting for years. Since they put me in place, we’ve been fighting. These men and women deserve better.”
Civil service commission chairman Don Lazarus said Gatlin has 10 days to appeal his decision to the panel.
“We shall hear it if is brought to us in writing,” he said.
Gatlin said he did not think his termination was justified. He said he has performed disciplinary actions multiple times in his time as police chief and this is the first time the board pushed back on it.
“Sometimes you have to implement disciplinary measures when conduct was unbecoming,” Gatlin said. “This time, what made the difference, I can’t answer that. I did everything that I felt was right.
“As the chief of police, I was going to be fair. I think there is more to it. I stood in the way of what they wanted to do. I was trying to build my department.”
Despite the termination, Gatlin only had nice things to say about his department. He said he loved his officers and wanted the best for them.
“I love my people, and I respect my people. I came to McComb with that mindset,” he said.
Gatlin was hired as police chief Aug. 28, 2018, less than two months after the current board was sworn into office. He replaced Scott McKenzie, who was among several city officials ousted as the board sought to fill key positions with people of its choosing.
At 39, he was the city’s youngest police chief.
Gatlin, who grew up in the White Acres housing projects, came to lead the police department in his hometown after working as a sheriff’s investigator in Lincoln County. In February, he was one of many witnesses to testify in a high-profile mass murder trial in which eight people, including a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy, was killed.
Gatlin said he plans to take a few weeks to decompress before moving forward. He said he already got a call from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office welcoming him “home.”
“I never thought of it as home when I was there, but now it seems like it was,” Gatlin said. “They appreciated me.”
Gatlin said he does not know what his termination means for the police department.
“We will see how this goes,” he said. “Morale was already broken.”
Deputy Chief Rodney Nordstrom will lead the department in the interim.
“I don’t know what the day sparks,” Nordstrom said Wednesday, without explaining what he meant.
While the same selectmen who voted to fire Gatlin also were the same ones who voted nearly two years ago to hire him, Gatlin made it clear early on that he operated independent of city politics, disagreeing with an ill-fated marijuana decriminalization proposal that the board was considering at the time of his hiring.
Tullos said after the meeting that while he didn’t initially vote to hire Gatlin, his decision was rooted in his opposition to the firing of McKenzie. He said he came to respect Gatlin, who he said “proved his worth” as a leader.
The vote to terminate Gatlin came after the board was unable to make quorum for Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Without the required number of selectmen attending, Lockley quickly adjourned Tuesday’s meeting.
Moments later, Hill, Johnson and Brock walked into the board room, claiming no one was there to open the door to City Hall for them and they were there on time.
Lockley said he was told that Johnson and Brock both had keys to City Hall, but both said they left them at home. Lockley set the special called meeting for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Less than an hour after his removal, Gatlin signed off.
“I appreciate all y’all have done and I love you,” Gatlin said to police officers over the radio at 9:27 a.m. “Thank y’all for all y’all have done and y’all keep your heads up.”
“We love you chief,” one officer replied over the radio.
“We appreciate and love you as well,” a dispatcher said.
