The Pike School of Art-Mississippi has received a $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help kickstart McComb’s arts and entertainment district.
Pike School of Art-Mississippi director Calvin Phelps said the funding will go to the development of a cultural plan for the arts and entertainment district and support for other events, such as workshops, dance and music performances, artist residencies and music and heritage festivals.
“We are excited to have recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts that this is such a deserving project,” said Pike School of Art-Mississippi’s founder and director Calvin Phelps.
The goal is to fuel revitalization of long-distressed parts of the city and restore a sense of community pride, Phelps said.
The funding is part of the National Endowment for the Arts’ Our Town program and is one of just 63 grants awarded nationwide.
“As the country and the arts sector begin to work towards a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce this Our Town funding. These awards will support cross-sector partnerships such as the one led by Pike School of Art-Mississippi that demonstrate the power of the arts to help communities create a better future for themselves.” said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers.
The McComb city board approved the creation of the arts and entertainment district in August 2020.
The city, working alongside PSA, will hold meetings for community input and eventually develop a master plan for the district.
