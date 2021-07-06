The Mississippi Supreme Court, with a new ruling rejecting any rehearing as “moot,” snuffed out any further efforts to reverse its decision to strike down the medical marijuana ballot initiative that passed by an overwhelming majority.
The court voted 6-3 in May to overturn Initiative 65, which would have made medical marijuana legal in the state. Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler filed suit against the initiative because it wouldn’t allow cities to have a say-so on where dispensaries are located.
With Thursday’s rejection, Justice Dawn Beam said rehearing the case would be “dismissed as moot.”
Butler successfully argued that the entire structure of putting initiatives on the ballot was faulty. Mississippi has four congressional districts, but state law required anyone seeking to put an initiative on the ballot to gather a petition, with no more than 20% of signatures coming from any of the state’s five former congressional districts — a mathematical impossibility.
The Supreme Court offered no solution in its striking of Initiative 65 and the initiative process itself beyond noting that a remedy would need legislative action.
“Whether with intent, by oversight or for some other reason, the drafters ... wrote a ballot-initiative process that cannot work in a world where Mississippi has fewer than five representatives in Con-gress,” Justice Josiah Coleman wrote in the opinion rendered on May 14. “To work in today’s reality, it will need amending — something that lies beyond the power of the Supreme Court.”
Dr. David Allen petitioned the court to reconsider its decision. He’s the organizer behind an ongoing recreational marijuana initiative. Joining him in that request was the Mississippi Early Voting Initiative, which is trying to get an initiative to expand early voting in the state on the ballot by 2023.
