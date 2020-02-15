Jurors in the long-awaited murder trial of Willie Cory Godbolt, accused in the shootings and killings of eight people as well as the kidnapping of two and theft of two cars, got deep into information and emotion on the opening day.
The jurors and alternates from DeSoto County — 10 white women, two black women and three white men — as well as the courtroom about half full of friends and family of the shooting victims saw a reporter’s videos of Godbolt being taken into custody and talking about why he went on his killing spree.
Prosecutors also introduced recordings of the 911 calls reporting the first shootings and radio traffic between law enforcement officers.
Then-Clarion Ledger reporter Therese Apel, Godbolt’s father-in-law Vincent Mitchell, Lincoln County dispatcher Amy Smith and Lincoln County Sgt. Timothy Kees took the stand on the first day of testimony.
This article will be updated.
