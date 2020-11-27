TYLERTOWN — Lloyd Bullock won about 60% of the vote in Tuesday’s runoff election to become the next District 5 supervisor.
Bullock defeated Billy Bridges 309-209 to fill out the unexpired term of Clennel Brown, who resigned due to health reasons in April.
Clifton “Pop” Carr, a former supervisor, served in the interim.
Turnout for the runoff was far lower than the general election on Nov. 3, with 1,464 going to the polls on Nov. 3 and 518 going to vote Tuesday.
Bullock and Bridges emerged from a seven-man field on Nov. 3. Bullock was the frontrunner then, as well, with close to double Bridges’ vote, 570 to 331, or 39% to 22%.
For the runoff, Bullock got about half of his previous vote, and Bridges got about two-thirds of his previous vote.
With final certification of the vote next week, Bullock can be sworn in and take his seat at the Dec. 7 county board meeting.
He is a Tylertown native, former student of Tylertown High School and Alcorn State University, and a former game warden.
A call to a phone book listing for Bullock gave a message that the number had been disconnected.
