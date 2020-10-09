South Pike officials are eyeing whether and how to bring more students back to campus, but they’re not ready to allow more visitors onto campus just yet.
School board members declined a request from Child Evangelism Fellowship to allow its Good News Club character education programs to meet in person on campuses once a week after school lets out.
A letter from the organization said it is now meeting through the Zoom computer application, but Irene Martin, writing for the group, asked permission to meet in person on the served campuses “when conditions allow.”
“I think they need to go ahead,” board president Clara Conerly said. The students “need that character education.”
However, two other board members, Eva Andrews and Carrie Christian, voiced concerns.
Andrews said if the Good News Clubs were allowed to come onto campus for meetings, other organizations would have to be allowed to do so as well.
“That’s just fair,” Andrews said. “If we open the door for one, we need to open the door for all.”
Christian advocated waiting until January, saying the clubs have sizable attendance that would be exposed to whoever came into to lead the programs.
“I don’t want us to start an outbreak” of COVID-19, she said.
Maintenance director Mike Scott said he could train the club leaders on cleaning the facilities after the meetings if the board elected to allow the meetings to be held, but the board decided to put off any in-person meetings until at least January.
In other business, the board:
• Approved an agreement with Jordan Rivers, a U.S. Department of Agriculture food sponsor, to provide pick-p meals for students after school hours.
• Agreed to provide office space at the alternative school for the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition.
• Approved the purchase of two school buses and a truck for the maintenance department.
• Approved advertising for fuel bids.
• Implemented a $5,000 supplement for the district’s lead nurse for this school year only.
• Accepted a $105,00 premium quote for workers’ compensation coverage through the Mississippi School Boards Association.
• Approved a new athletic salary supplement schedule with supplements for head and assistant cheerleader coaches.
• Transferred $171,000 from 16th Section interest account to the general fund.
• Hired Kim Alford to reconcile end-of-year financial records.
• Allowed banners touting athletic achievements to be hung in the coliseum.
• Adopted an updated dropout prevention plan.
• Allowed a student transfer to Lincoln County due to special circumstances.
• Approved coaches Tremayia Weatherspoon for ninth-grade boys and girls basketball, Chilita Jones for high school cheerleaders and April Huff for high school cheerleaders assistant.
• Hired receptionist Barbara Hampton, teacher assistants Deporsha Lampton and Fredica Brown, custodian Anthony May, substitute custodian Travis Hamilton and substitute teachers Audrey Jackson and John David McKay.
• Moved Norma Harrington from part-time to full-time bus driver.
• Accepted the resignation of cheerleader coach and JROTC instructor Gwendolyn Tavira.
