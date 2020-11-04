Elections have a lot of moving parts, and issues almost always crop up at some point, but Pike County election officials said that despite some anxiety, Tuesday’s election has gone fairly smoothly.
Circuit Clerk Roger Graves said Tuesday afternoon he expects at least a 70% voter turnout for this election, which would be a record, noting he is usually right in his predictions and that he feels it might even be higher.
“I feel like the Maytag man because I have had to put out very few fires,” he said. “We are very pleased, considering the number of people voting.”
Graves said his phone was eerily quiet for an Election Day, and he had not gotten a single call from an upset voter, noting everyone he has assisted has been kind and cordial.
Graves said the only issue he was aware of was that First Baptist Summit had issues with its poll books. The poll books would not encode cards for the voting machines, so some voters had to vote on paper.
The machines were fixed fairly quickly and no major issues persisted as of early afternoon, Graves said.
He said if there were other issues, they were corrected by commissioners or pollworkers with such little incident that he was not informed.
“There’s been nothing to the extent that you wouldn’t have on a normal election, especially with this many people voting,” he said. “I can assure you that if we had had any big issues, we would have heard from the voters.”
Graves said most of the problems that come up during an election happen at the beginning of the day before polls open but commissioners remain cautious and vigilant over their precincts.
District 2 Election Commissioner Jennifer Gatlin-Barnes said her precincts had no issues, although she heard about problems with pollbooks at Summit First Baptist Church.
“My precinct’s been going pretty good, no major issues at all,” she said, adding that there had been a great voter turnout and at the Magnolia Community Center the line in the morning “wrapped all the way around” the sidewalk.
She said her pollworkers were well prepared for the turnout and for the how the pandemic changed the way they operate.
n n n
Across the street from the Pike County Courthouse at Election Central, the county resolution board was hard at work validating nearly 4,000 absentee votes cast for this year’s general election — far exceeding previous records.
A change in state election law that took effect this year affected the way absentee ballots are kept and how they are validated and counted, shifted the duty of processing ballots from many pollworkers to the five-member resolution board. Given the high number of absentee ballots, the change was sure to delay election returns.
As of 1 p.m. the board had gone through almost six of the county’s 25 precincts and accepted or rejected hundreds of ballots. Board chair Tami Dangerfield said this year was a new experience with the added duty of validating absentee votes, noting the first box of votes took hours to complete, but the panel eventually found its groove.
“We hope to be at least three-fourths of the way through the boxes by 7 p.m.,” she said.
Board member Wendy O’Hern has been on the resolution board for six years.
“This is my way to do my part,” she said. “This is my civic duty.”
O’Hern said she fears it will be more than a week before a complete picture can be formed in this election and even in Pike County’s results, but she is hopeful to get the process done as quickly as possible.
O’Hern and Dangerfield agree they will be working well into the night to get the work down as soon as possible, with O’Hern, adding that the board regularly concludes its work after midnight.
