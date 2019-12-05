LIBERTY — Police Chief Brad Bellipanni submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday in advance of taking the position of chief deputy for the incoming Pike County sheriff.
“I cannot say enough good things about the town of Liberty and how y’all have treated me,” Bellipanni said. “I have worked hard to make the Liberty Police Department what it ought to be.”
He recommended the board promote officer Scott Reeves to assistant chief.
“It’ll allow a smooth transition for the police department,” he said.
The board voted reluctantly to accept his resignation and approved Reeves’ promotion.
“You brought a professionalism to the department that is more than we ever thought we would have,” Mayor Pat Talbert told Bellipanni. “We appreciate everything you’ve done.”
Bellipanni took the chief’s position in 2015. His resignation takes effect Dec. 31, when he will become chief deputy for incoming Pike sheriff James Brumfield, who won this year’s election.
In other business, the board:
• Approved travel for town superintendent John Wilkinson to a three-day natural gas trade show at Tupelo in January.
• Approved payments of $5,170 to The Ferguson Group and $2,855 to Neel-Schaffer for work on the Community Development Block Grant to refurbish the town water tank,
• Agreed to buy a computer from Office Automation of McComb for $1,695.
• Approved town hall as an Automatic External Defibrillator site through an Emergency Medical Services Operations Fund grant to Amite County. Another defibrillator is located at the courthouse, Talbert said.
• Approved a list of privilege licenses. The town has 86 businesses, said town clerk Shawn Felder.
• Renewed computer software and anti-virus agreements with BBI for $550.
• Renewed employee dental coverage with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi at no increase in premiums.
• Accepted the 2019 tax rolls and authorized mailing statements.
• Agreed to pay a $45 wastewater certification renewal fee for James Isaac.
• Declared Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1 as town holidays,
• Agreed to rent a trencher from Quality Rental of McComb for $275 a day to lay gas line to Tower Hill subdivision. The work should take one or two days, Talbert said.
