Pike County supervisors approved a plan Friday to improve security at justice court, where an inmate tried to attack a judge last month.
Supervisors will pay constables to serve as security guards up to 30 hours a week when court is not in session. The three constables already get $50 per day on a rotating basis to serve when court is in session.
“I think we need to address that rather than letting it go on any longer,” said board president Robert Accardo of court security.
On Jan. 7, a shackled inmate tried to attack Southern District Justice Court Judge Aubrey Rimes, throwing papers, knocking over a computer and hurling a phone at the judge before he was subdued.
The inmate, Sidney Newsome, 27, of Magnolia, was in court on a domestic violence charge. After the attack he was charged with simple assault and remains in jail without bond with a preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Feb. 23.
“It should not have happened and it will not happen again,” Accardo said.
Video footage of the incident went viral.
“We made the national news,” Accardo said. “I have a brother in Florida who saw the video.”
Chief sheriff’s deputy Brad Bellipanni said the sheriff’s office has beefed up its presence in justice court as well.
Court is in session two days a week plus some afternoons as needed. While constables are present during court, until now there has been no permanent security presence in the building.
Request for liquor store
In other business, supervisors:
• Heard a request from Sukhwinder Singh to put a package liquor store at Country Food and Gas, located at Magnolia-Progress Road and Emerald Lane.
Supervisors took the matter under advisement so they can consult with their attorney, Wayne Dowdy, who was not present. Accardo said the board will probably have to hold a public hearing. Singh said he has petitions with signatures of local residents supporting the proposal.
• Approved a five-year contract with Waste Management of Mississippi for garbage pickup and disposal. The contract contains an option to put approved containers at residences, which would require approval from supervisors and participating municipalities within a year. Waste Management will charge the county $12.45 per month each for 9,745 residences and small businesses.
• Voted 4-1 to approve payment of $157,966 to Wilco Inc. for work on the Bogue Chitto River bank stabilization project at Holmesville, to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky abstained. “I cross that bridge on my way to town,” Accardo said Friday. “They’ve got that riprap down there. The river is flooding now, so it got a little stress test last night. It’s holding good.”
• Noted the hirings of Lyrec Hill and Tyler L. Rushing as corrections officers, Andrew Cole Murray and Quintin Walker with the road department, Stacy Felder Godwin as juvenile drug court case manager, Leah M. Nations as chancery court reporter and Shawna Peary as part-time clerk with the Department Human Services.
• Renewed an agreement with Thomson Reuters for online law library services at $795 per month.
• Approved final payment of $8,708 to Beacon Construction for work on the Dykes-Walthall Road bridge replacement project.
• Approved $208 travel advances each for sheriff’s employees Brandi Demoll and Davis Haygood to two-day training at Biloxi in March.
