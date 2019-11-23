Filling out the staff

Pike County sheriff-elect James Brumfield announced his top staff at a board of supervisors meeting Thursday.
Brumfield said Brad Bellipanni will serve as chief deputy, Bruce Fairburn as chief of operations, Davis Haygood as captain of patrol, Glenn Green as jail administrator and Robbie Roberts as chief of detectives.
All have lengthy backgrounds in law enforcement, including working at the Pike sheriff’s office.
Bellipanni is currently Liberty police chief and has 37 years in military and law enforcement experience.
Fairburn is a Walthall County sheriff’s detective with 40 years experience.
Haygood is Southwest Mississippi Community College police chief with 21 years in law enforcement.
Green is former Pike County jail administrator and spent 20 years in law enforcement.
Roberts is chief of detectives for the Walthall County Sheriff’s Department and has 25 years military and law enforcement experience.
Brumfield said he’s taking applications.
“Our application process is now in place. They can pick them up at the county administrator’s office.”
Insurance rates going up
In another matter, supervisors learned that health insurance rates for county employees are about to go up dramatically.
“Your claims are tremendous,” said Scott Oakes of Oakes & Johnston Insurance Agency, noting just 13 of the county’s 175 employees had claims totaling $1.2 million last year.
Oakes said he requested quotes from a number of insurance companies and all declined.
“There is no carrier that wants you other than the one you’ve got,” Oakes said.
And that company, Aetna, will raise rates 49 percent if terms don’t change.
Oakes offered ways to cut costs, such as increasing the deductible. That could reduce the rate increase to 27 percent, with employee premiums going from $795 to $1,009 a month, and family coverage from $486 to $618.
Supervisors took the matter under advisement and plan to decide at the Nov. 27 board meeting. The policy expires at the end of the year.
Voting machines rented
In other business, supervisors:
• Approved a $24,750 rental agreement with ES&S for 110 voting machines for a year.
• Noted the hirings of correctional officer JaMira Terrance, road and bridge employee Christian Aych, adult drug court employee Willie Dunbar, and the promotion of Joe Edward Sones Jr. from part-time to full-time with the sheriff’s department.
• Approved a request to share the cost of two $5,145 recording machines for circuit court with Walthall and Lincoln counties.
• Approved $20,181 in repairs to a Caterpillar track loader by Puckett CAT.
• Approved contracts for printing services with Diversified Companies for the tax collector’s office and solid waste department.
• Approved payments of October invoices to Neel-Schaffer totaling 12,497.
• Noted approval of a $50,000 waste tire grant from the Department of Environmental Quality.
