McComb officials plan to reallocate nearly $300,000 in CARES Act funds to the fire and police departments for a downpayment on a new fire truck and body cameras for police officers.
The board had planned on voting Tuesday on whether to reallocate the $299,567 in CARES Act funds and then decide later how to split it between the departments.
Selectmen decided instead to table the matter until the next board meeting after getting prices for body cameras.
The CARES Act money came from reimbursement to the city for the costs of the fire and police departments’ salary expenses during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and came back as a lump sum to the general fund.
Board Attorney Angela Cockerham said she followed up with the board’s question in the last work session if the money could be used to buy a fire truck.
She said she was told it was a viable option, as it was not money meant for a specific purchase. Instead, it was a reimbursement for personal protection equipment.
“If you did want to spend it in that particular manner, then you could,” Cockerham said, adding that it could be spent on anything.
Selectman Devante Johnson asked the board if the funds could be split 50-50, but the other selectmen were unreceptive, noting that the city needs to be more strategic with its spending.
Selectman Shawn Williams, who attended by phone, said the most important thing the money can do is help the fire department.
“The fire department came to us with a great need ... so I think we should be looking at the fire department to help to get them where they need to be right now,” he said.
Selectman Michael Cameron said the board could not just vote to allocate the money without a specific purpose. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the board would have to decide what to spend the money on and then split it by department.
“I figured if we voted to reallocate it, we would reallocate it tonight, but that is OK,” Cameron said.
Selectman Ronnie Brock made a motion to table the matter, and the board approved.
In related news, the board also voted to refinance the city’s 2003 and 2019 general obligation bonds, which would generate a little under $150,000 in savings over the duration of the repayment process.
During the work session last Tuesday, the board mulled using those savings to make a down payment on the fire truck, but they learned the money could only be used to pay down bonds.
Despite the slight letdown, the savings were still too good to pass up, so the board voted 5-0 to move forward with the general obligation refunding bonds. Brock, Cameron, Johnson, Williams and Selectman Ted Tullos all voted in favor of it. Selectman Donovan Hill was absent.
