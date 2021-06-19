A national civil rights advocacy organization publicly condemned racist neo-Nazi graffiti targeting a neighborhood in Lincoln County, including a Nazi swastika along with other white supremacist icons.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced its condemnation of racist iconography along a Lincoln County after The Brookhaven Daily Leader reported white supremacist icons in the area.
“The public promotion of hate symbols is designed to sow fear and intimidation in minority communities, and such acts must be repudiated by public officials and community leaders,” CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said. “Law enforcement authorities must identify and prosecute the perpetrators, but they need support from the community to bring the vandals to justice.”
Hooper said the American Muslim community must stand in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, white supremacy and all other forms of bigotry in the nation.
The Daily Leader also reported that it was unclear who did the vandalism.
The organization previously condemned Gov. Tate Reeves for declaring April Concederate Heritage month.
A similar incident occurred in Muddy Springs in June 2020, when multiple traffic signs were symbols like the swastika and other Nazi symbols, along with “Thank BLM” and “WLM.”
