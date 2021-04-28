TYLERTOWN — As graduation rapidly approaches, Walthall County school officials are planning for mostly traditional ceremonies for their schools.
Superintendent Wade Carney told school board members that Tylertown’s ceremony will be held on the football field.
“They’re planning for it not to be raining,” he said.
Assistant Superintendent Bradley Brumfield added that capacity at the event would be the same as is allowed now at school sporting events.
He said arrangements at Salem were not solidified, but that graduation there will likely also be on the football field.
Brumfield said all of the district’s schools are struggling with how to hold end-of-year events like graduation and awards day programs, because of capacity problems at the district’s venues.
“The primary school doesn’t have a facility big enough to space people out like we’re supposed to,” school principal Robin Duncan said.
In other business, the board:
• Proclaimed Teacher Appreciation Week May 3-7.
• Awarded Bradley Reid Inc. a timber cutting contract on about 92 acres of 16th Section land.
• Moved $1,550 in the Mississippi Scholars Scholarship fund into the activity funds at Tylertown High School and Salem Attendance Center, on the advice of auditors.
• Paid Carney’s Mississippi Association of School Superintendents dues of $1,250.
• Approved an updated salary scale and recommendations for personnel next year.
• Hired Charles Shivers CPA, LLC, to serve as the district’s auditor.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Smiles to Go for dental services for students.
• Raised Grant Williamson’s salary by $375 to cover the cost of paying him as the assigning secretary for athletic officials at Tylertown and Salem for the Mississippi High School Activities Association.
• Adjusted the pay of school secretary Tekeila Maclin for serving as a long-term substitute at Tylertown High School.
• Approved job descriptions for various positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.