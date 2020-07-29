Mayor: Most obeying order

Ten days out from McComb’s mask ordinance and two weeks out from Magnolia’s order, participation seems to be successful despite some dissenting opinions.
“I think overall the participation has been good,” McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said, noting that he has seen more people wearing masks in stores than before the mandate took effect. “There is a part of the population that still has a problem with the masks, but more and more people are coming on board.”
McComb’s mandate took effect around the time some major retailers with a presence in McComb, including Walmart, Kroger and CVS, started requiring customers to wear masks.
Lockley said despite the contingent of folks who are against wearing masks, there is evidence that masks slow the spread of the virus, and he hopes to see the cases in Pike County drop.
“You have all the advocates against masks, and I hear them, but evidence shows that masks slow the spread,” he said. “Personally, I think it is time for the whole state to get mandated, but I don’t see that happening soon.”
While Gov. Tate Reeves has been reluctant to enact a statewide mandate on the wearing of face masks in public, he has placed 29 counties under an executive order that requires wearing them and places further limitations on crowd sizes.
The governor said Monday that he soon planned to add nine counties to the list under the order.
Lockley said Pike County’s surging rate of confirmed infections makes it inevitable that it’ll meet the threshold of being placed under the governor’s order — registering 200 cases or 500 cases per capita in two weeks.
The mayor said the spread of the virus appears to be coming from parties, weddings and other social gatherings where people feel they do not need to wear a mask or social distance. He said he wants to discourage this behavior.
Mercedes Ricks, the owner of La Mariposa restaurant in Magnolia, said most people in town are following the mask mandate that Mayor Anthony Witherspoon put into effect. She said those who do not want to wear a mask usually just leave her restaurant.
“I’ve had a few had left when they saw that masks were required, but most of the people have been wearing a mask. They don’t want to, but they have to,” Ricks said. “You will always have a little group that doesn’t want to follow.”
The entrance to her restaurant has a sign with an expletive censored with an asterisk that reads, “Dear friends, masks required, so we don’t owe the city of Magnolia a dime.”
While McComb’s order comes with no penalty for violators, businesses found not following Magnolia’s mask mandate could have a steep price to pay. The first violation is a warning, the second violation carries $500 fine and the third citation carries a $1,000 fine or a 24-hour closure of operations.
“I have an issue, every time I turn around, they increase the taxes in the city,” said Ricks, a former Magnolia alderwoman. “The less money I give to those hoochie poochies, the better.”
Magnolia’s mask ordinance is expected to end Sept. 12, and McComb’s ordinance is expected to end on Sept. 15.
Magnolia Mayor Anthony Witherspoon didn’t return a message seeking comment.
