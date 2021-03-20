Garden Club gives honors for curb appeal

As part of this year’s Pike County Azalea Festival, members of the McComb Garden Club recently recognized businesses throughout Pike County with exceptional curb appeal.
“These businesses have gone above and beyond to create a landscape that is appealing to all who see it,” said club member Nikki Belote. “Each Sunday throughout the month of March, these businesses will be honored by receiving a yard sign noting them as a recipient of this nomination.”
The top business listed is the winner for that week and will receive an azalea along with their yard sign.
At the end of the month, the overall winner will be announced and be given a gift certificate to Williamson’s Nursery.
Here’s a list of the nominees:
Week 1
• Sonic
• Alford’s Flowers & Gifts
• McComb Skin Clinic
• B-Kwik, Delaware Avenue
• McComb Depot Railroad Museum
• Market Max
• Southwest Distributors
• The Summit Partnership
• Tortilla Soup
• The Caboose
Week 2
• Selman’s Jewelers
• Chiropractic Center of McComb
• Parklane Academy
• The Flower Nook
• B-Kwik Veteran’s Boulevard
• Gator Signs
• Market Max, Highay 98
• Mr. Whiskers
• Zaxby’s
• Stat Care
• Professional Rehab Associates Inc.
Week 3
• Holmes Stationers
• Brentwood
• Buffalo Services
• Huey Magoos
• Mr. Whiskers gas station
• Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center
• Oak Hill Estates
• Stephanie Ricks, DMD
• Pamela Smithie, DMD
Week 4
• First Baptist Church of McComb
• FitLife
• Lauren Brock Jones, DMD
• Blue Eyed Sisters
• The Claiborne
• JJ White Memorial Presbyterian Church
• McNeil Law Office
• Nunnery Veterinary Hospital
• Summit Express Pharmacy
• Pike National Bank
• McComb City Hall
• Southwest Mississippi Community College
