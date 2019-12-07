MICA lauds helpers, selects officers

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” — Matthew 25:35-36
It’s an organization with a long name — the McComb Interdenominational Care Association, MICA for short — and a long history of providing food and shelter for those going without it.
MICA honored its top volunteers and welcomed new officers for 2020 during its annual banquet Thursday in the fellowship hall of J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church.
“As we wrap up another year of MICA’s contributions to the McComb community, we are so thankful for your support,” outgoing president Emily Thompson said.
Thompson said the organization has a lot of helpers who keep it going. Volunteers collect and sort food on Wednesday through Friday at the pantry on Fifth Street and help distribute it to those in need.
“We have the blessing of having many, many people who support MICA throughout the year,” Thompson said.
MICA’s top three volunteers — Gil Boyd, Bill Farrell and Todd Carlisle — were recognized during the banquet, however, none were in attendance as two were out of town and one was at home sick.
Outgoing officers recognized were Thompson and secretary Christine Montgomery. Gloria Smith is the incoming president and Suzy Bacon and Whitney Rawlings are serving another year as vice president and treasurer, respectively.
J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church pastor the Rev. Bob Phelps said MICA’s mission epitomizes Matthew 25:40 “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
“We celebrate the season of advent in our church,” Phelps said. “Advent is the time of preparation. Advent is the time of preparing for the coming of Christ.”
Phelps said he teaches children at the church that they should do good things without being asked.
“Anything you do to help somebody else is a way for you to get your heart ready for Jesus to come into it,” he said.
And that’s what MICA does — acts of generosity and kindness to mankind.
“Whenever you have helped somebody in some way you have done a good turn for Jesus,” Phelps said. “I don’t know of an agency in this community that works harder than MICA to help the least among us. All of you are doing exactly what Jesus called us to do through this agency.”
Thompson noted that J.J. White, First Christian Church, Centenary United Methodist and the Episcopal Church of the Mediator-Redeemer held a joint Thanksgiving service and donated the offering collected — $1,160.
“Thank you all who attended that service and thank you ministers for your support,” Thompson said.
