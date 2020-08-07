Three people allegedly driving with drugs in their vehicles all found themselves behind bars in Pike County this week.
A deputy patrolling the area around Osyka Progress Road stopped a 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for driving without a tag on Saturday, Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said.
The deputy made contact with driver Kennon Richard, 29, of 1038 Richardson Road, Magnolia, and smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle.
The deputy searched the vehicle and discovered about 74 grams of marijuana in the vehicle. The deputy then arrested Richard and took him to jail.
Richard is being held in the Pike County Jail on one count of felony possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing more than 30 grams of marijuana.
On Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy patrolling Union Church Road near Gibson Road stopped a 2015 Nissan Sentra that had allegedly been seen driving dangerously.
Lisa Thiel, 54, of 508 First St., Magnolia, told the investigating deputy that she didn’t have a driver’s license because it had expired.
Thiel allegedly told the deputy that she was in possession of methamphetamine, which was hidden in the vehicle.
The deputy located the meth and took Thiel to the Pike County Jail, where she faces charges of careless driving, driving with an expired driver’s license and felony possession of a controlled substance.
And when deputies pulled over a driver Monday afternoon on Park Drive near Hart Road in McComb for driving without a tag, they allegedly found drugs and a gun.
Derek Dwayne Alexander, 49, of Amite, La., allegedly had marijuana in the vehicle in plain view, which the deputy noticed.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered methamphetamine residue and a handgun, and they then learned that Alexander is a convicted felon.
Alexander is being held at the Pike County Jail on charges of driving without a valid tag, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
