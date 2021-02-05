New COVID-19 cases in Mississippi topped 1,000 for the first time this week in the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Thursday report.
The number, 1,210 cases, though a weekly high, was a relatively smaller increase than daily reports that lingered around 3,000 in the weeks immediately following the holiday season.
The statewide average since Sunday is 868 cases per day.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center is feeling the effects of decreased transmission, among them the availability of intensive care unit beds.
“Our ICU is no longer at full capacity. We are cautiously optimistic that this trend will continue,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson.
SMRMC was treating five COVID-19 patients on Thursday, two of whom required mechanical ventilation.
State health officials reported 15 new cases Thursday in Pike County, two in Amite County, four in Lawrence County, 13 in Lincoln County and one in Wilkinson County. Franklin and Walthall counties reported no new cases.
The Health Department also reported 24 new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, none of which were in those seven Southwest Mississippi counties.
Around 10,000 more COVID-19 vaccinations were given since the state’s Wednesday vaccination report, and the Health Department announced new ways to schedule second doses.
“For your convenience, we will now schedule second doses through reminder emails or the hotline (1-877-978-6453),” a press release reads. “For those who have already received a first vaccine, you will now receive an email message with instructions on scheduling your second appointment.”
As of Thursday, 241,853 Mississippians have gotten their first dose, and 38,985 have gotten their second for a total of 280,838 shots given.
State-run vaccination drive-thru sites are where most citizens have rolled up their sleeves; 102,914 first doses and 3,593 second doses have been administered at the 21 drive-thrus.
The back parking lot of Edgewood Mall in McComb and Lawrence County Senior Center in Monticello are among the drive-thru locations. First and second dose appointments there can be made online at covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 1-877-978-6453.
From all vaccination sites, including drive-thrus, hospitals, private clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities, 2,699 vaccines have been given in Pike County.
There have been 646 vaccines given in Amite County, 707 in Franklin County, 1,377 in Lawrence County, 2,913 in Lincoln County, 835 in Walthall County and 589 in Wilkinson County.
For the week ending Jan. 29, virus transmission and quarantines remained relatively low in Pike County public schools.
McComb School District had four employees and three students test positive for the virus that week and 24 employees and 66 students quarantined.
North Pike School District had less than six students each at the upper elementary, middle and high schools test positive for the virus and no teachers. There were 35 students quarantined total.
South Pike School District had less than six students each at Eva Gordon Lower Elementary and Eva Gordon Upper Elementary test positive for the virus and no teachers. There were 19 students and five teachers quarantined total.
