Pike National Bank looking festive

Christmas is an important time of year for Pike National Bank. It’s the time of year when the twinkling light displays at the central office on Rawls Drive become an attraction for passers-by.
“Our Christmas lights outside are something we’ve always been very proud of,” said Senior Vice President Nichole Hall.
People can, from their cars, see Santa’s reindeer taking flight with the jolly elf’s sleigh in tow. There are snowmen and religious scenes.
“What better year to have a drive-thru light display?” asked bank President Jennifer Wallace.
Pike National’s five branches have continually adapted their service throughout the global pandemic this year, closing lobbies when necessary.
Even when lobbies are open, virus-related anxiety of going into a bank to run errands has led many to learn new ways to make deposits.
“It’s given us the oppotunity to better train our customers in the different ways to conduct their banking,” Wallace said. She was amazed at how many people had never used the drive-thru before and only started this year, she added.
Pike National Bank also offers mobile deposits through smartphones, and customers can deposit checks or cash into their accounts through the bank’s ATMs. The machines have always accepted checks, but the cash feature was new this year.
The bank issues debit cards and loans, including the Paycheck Protection Program loans that have been given to small businesses to help them recover from pandemic-related closures.
Wallace counted hundreds of small businesses and 3,000 of those businesses’ employess among those Pike National helped with PPPs this year.
The bank’s branches include the central office on Rawls Street in McComb, one on Veterans Boulevard across from Edgewood Mall, one on South Broadway Street, one in Tylertown and one in Brookhaven.
The Broadway branch has been closed since July when it was vandalized, but renovations and improvements to the branch — including two new drive-thru lanes and an ATM — are on track to be complete by January.
The bank’s been tending to its popular Christmas lights, too. Many displays have required re-wiring in recent years, but Hall said as the electrical work is finished, more displays are added back every year.
Motorists on Monday could do more than just look at the lights; Santa Claus himself stood on the front corner to speak to kids and accept last-minute lists.
The drive-by meet-and-greet replaced the bank’s normal Christmas open house for virus safety.
Customers who do still choose to visit the lobby of the central office are greeted with an equally festive array inside the bank, including a trimmed tree and nutcrackers smartly standing at attention.
Even more stalwart than the wooden soldiers are the bank’s tellers and administrators.
“We have the best staff anywhere in my opinion,” Wallace said. “The motto since the bank was founded is ‘It’s not the bank, it’s the banker.’ That truly permeates through our staff.”
Pike National celebrated its 35th birthday in 2020. Wallace’s father, Joe Sones, founded the bank Sept. 30, 1985, and was the first president. While current CEO James Wicker isn’t a charter member, he’s been with the bank since its second or third year, Wallace said.
“We’re a small community bank, we live here, but we offer all the services that the big banks have,” Hall said.
