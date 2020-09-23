Mississippi’s U.S. senators have stated their support for confirming a President Donald Trump-nominated judge to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacant Supreme Court seat during the current presidential term of office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker’s position on the matter represents a reversal from his opinion in 2016, when he cited the presidential election as a reason for opposition to former President Barack Obama’s plans to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat.
“The American people should have the opportunity to make their voices heard before filling a lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court. In November, the country will get that chance by choosing a new president — a process that is well underway,” Wicker said on March 16, 2016, nearly eight months before that year’s general election.
The Senate Judiciary Committee ultimately let Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland expire in January 2017.
The Senate instead approved Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch three months later.
However, Wicker’s statement released this past weekend contradicted his 2016 opinion.
“President Trump and Senate Republicans promised to confirm well-qualified, conservative judges and justices to the federal courts. We should continue to fulfill this promise and our constitutional duty for all vacancies as long as we are in office. I look forward to consideration of the President’s nominee by the full Senate,” Wicker said Saturday, just 45 days before Election Day 2020.
By the end of this week, when Trump is expected to choose a nominee, early voting will have already begun in eight states.
U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith released a statement Sunday recognizing Ginsburg’s accomplishments and announcing support for an immediate nomination.
“Justice Ginsburg devoted her life to the law, becoming one of the most respected and influential women in our time. I appreciate her dedication and service to the nation,” Hyde-Smith said.
“President Trump and the Senate now have the solemn duty to fill that vacancy, a process that should not be delayed. I take this responsibility seriously, and I support the president’s intention to name a nominee as soon as possible. I am confident he will continue his practice of nominating qualified, conservative jurists, who are committed to interpreting the law justly.”
A new Supreme Court appointment would mark the first in Hyde-Smith’s time in Congress. Her term began in 2018 as she was first appointed and then elected to finish Thad Cochran’s term after his resignation.
Hyde-Smith is running for re-election to her Senate seat and faces Democrat Mike Espy, who she defeated with just over 53% of the vote in 2018.
Wicker’s statement in mid-March 2016 wasn’t his only time defending his opposition to an election-year Supreme Court appointment. He spoke on the Senate floor about the issue on March 10, 2016.
He began by reading a message from a constituent who called the impending judicial appointment “probably the most crucial in our history” with “ramifications on future generations.”
“I really agree with that, and I think it’s such a profound decision that I think we ought to feel comfortable ... in letting the people decide. We’re in the midst of a great debate about the direction our country will take,” Wicker said.
