The new director of Mississippi’s Department of Child Protection Services is trying to change the perception of the agency as a “heavy-handed” force that takes children away from homes and replace it with the idea that it is a helping hand for struggling families.
“The really nice part about this agency is it really has one mission: We protect children — period,” said Andrea Sanders of McComb, who was confirmed to the job by the state Senate last week. “Compared to some agencies, that’s pretty simple and straight forward.”
Sanders is the third person to lead the 1,500-employee state agency, whose relatively new origins are rooted in reform. A federal lawsuit filed in 2004 accused the state of failing to provide adequate care to foster children. A 2016 settlement led to the establishment of CPS as a stand-alone agency no longer attached to the Department of Human Services.
Sanders believes her job is important in its ability to affect the future of the state.
“The best thing we can do in Mississippi is keep child abuse from happening because each trauma that happens to a child marks them in a way that prevents them from becoming a functioning adult,” she said.
Part of that mission involves “being able to reach out and assist those families who need additional support,” she said.
Sanders said most child abuse reports “are really reports about extreme poverty, not abuse and neglect.” The removal of a child from a home shouldn’t be the remedy for those cases, she said.
“It costs the state an enormous amount of money to remove a child and care for a child,” she said. “It’s much, much, much less expensive for Mississippi to buy a crib, help the family get resources to get food on their table and shoes on their feet.”
Perhaps the biggest job facing CPS is changing its reputation from being the people who remove children from homes to the people who work to make sure that families have what they need.
“We're the people who come take your children so we have a very police, heavy handed reputation,” Sanders said. “We’re the people who would like for families to reach out for help. We will be working to change that mentality.”
n n n
Sanders’ background as a lawyer, counselor and administrator make her uniquely qualified for the post.
She grew up in Brandon and went to Millsaps College before receiving her master’s in social work from Tulane University.
But she changed her mind about working in family therapy and felt led to working with children and adolescents instead. She got a job at the now-defunct Charter Hospital, where most of her clients were foster children between the ages of 4 and 12.
“There were 8-year-olds who had 13 placements under their belt,” she said. “I still remember their names, their faces.”
Sanders also worked at Sand Hill Hospital on the Gulf Coast before returning to Charter. The work eventually led her to working in administration.
“I started to realize I was much better at fixing the whole system that delivered the care than fixing the problem itself,” she said.
Sanders went to work for the Mississippi Department of Human Services and then the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield, where she took on “my first attempt to create large-scale cultural change” by getting mental health patients out of jail cells and into beds at state-run facilities.
Her mind set on reform, Sanders enrolled in law school at Mississippi College while she and her husband Dr. Jay Sanders, then a med-school student, were starting a family.
Not long after receiving her law degree and working with some firms in Jackson, Sanders and her family moved to McComb, where her husband was taking over his late father’s eye clinic, and she went to work with local attorney Wayne Dowdy.
Circuit Judge David Strong, a former college classmate, asked Sanders to serve as staff attorney for him and fellow Judge Mike Taylor. While her previous work in counseling showed her what foster children were going through, this job gave her a look into the parents’ world.
“It was insightful to me to seeing how many people were in jail while their children were at home,” she said. “I think if anything it kind of enlightened me to the need to bring dads back into the family picture.”
n n n
In 2017, Sanders wanted a bigger challenge, and she heard about the need for an attorney at DHS.
For all of the toxicity and effects of abuse she had seen working in the system, Sanders found the ugliest part of it was the system itself.
The Mississippi Department of Human Services at the time was being run by former director John Davis, who was later convicted for his role in the largest case of embezzlement of taxpayer money in state history. He and co-defendants had been taking TANF funds — short for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families — that provide direct payments to the poorest families in the nation’s poorest state.
“It was more than a toxic environment. It was nefarious,” Sanders said.
The state’s child care program was in danger of the feds taking it over — again. At DHS Sanders encouraged a coalition of people in the agency to improve the delivery of child care, “and that program is flourishing now.”
In January 2020, her job involved more direct work with the governor’s staff. Gov. Tate Reeves approached her about leading the agency. Asked if she was up to it, Sanders told him, just as she later told senators voting to confirm her, “I don’t think anybody is prepared for a job like this.”
Reeves nominated her for the job in October.
n n n
As an agency, CPS has just as many employees as the DHS, and it’s kept aloft from numerous funding streams with different strings attached. Cuts in state spending over the years past made reading revenue and expenses more like an ebb and flow of high and low tides than a steady stream.
“There’s no good way to determine how much it costs to run that agency as it is structured,” she said, adding her main goal is to evaluate the true costs and demands of operating the agency.
One of the biggest challenges of running the agency, she learned, is keeping positions filled. She hopes to use federal funds to held train social workers, and colleges will be a big part of that. Sanders said there are two types of employees at CPS: “Those who protect children and those who support the ones who do.”
But for all the challenges, Sanders’ hopes are lifted by the agency’s role.
“CPS literally has legal custody right now of about 3,750 live souls,” Sanders said. “They are all over the state. We are putting them in people’s homes.
“If we can reduce the number of children that get removed from their families once they get on our radar and we can do that safely, that’s as good of a measure as you can get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.