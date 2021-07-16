The honeymoon may be over in Summit before it even began, with the mayor accusing councilmen Tuesday of wanting to micromanage day-to-day operations.
The council bucked at a proposal to allow Mayor Percy Robinson leeway to order tree trimmings and the installation of street lights where needed when it died for a lack of a motion.
“When I see trees that’s bad I need to get them cut,” Robinson insisted.
The council in the past has typically budgeted $30,000 to $40,000 a year for tree trimmers and gives the mayor discretion on when and where to use the money.
Councilman Julius Nash said trimming trees should be a board decision.
“We work together as a team. My thing is we all should decide that together,” Nash said.
Robinson said that would only complicate matters.
“I can’t wait to try to call a special called meeting,” Robinson said.
Disheartened that the motion died, the mayor noted that a roomful of business owners who are worried about a rash of burglaries just got through asking for more streetlights and now he can’t install any.
Robinson said residents on Hickory Street need street lights “right now.”
Councilman Joe Lewis, the lone incumbent who returned to the board whose four-year term began this month, made a motion for Robinson to get street lights installed where needed, but Nash questioned the expense of that, noting that the council received no dollar figure for the work.
“Can’t we go ahead and do this together or would you rather just go ahead and do this by yourself?” Nash asked Robinson.
“When I need to cut trees, I need to cut trees. When I need to put street lights up, I need to put street lights up,” Robinson said. “That’s just something I need to do.”
Debate among the officials persisted into the meeting, and Lewis agreed with Nash and Councilman Chris Daniels that the council should be involved in such decisions. Robinson continued to hold his ground.
“Putting up street lights and cutting stress is a day-to-day operation,” Robinson said. “I’m telling you, you are getting into the day-to-day operation. I don’t have to consult you every day.
“You’re trying to micromanage me.”
“We are the governing authority,” Lewis said. “So what you’re saying is the day-to-day operations, stay out of it?”
The board eventually voted 3-1, with Nash opposing, to give Robinson the OK to install street lights.
After the meeting, resident Rusty Whittington asked the board to reconsider its position about tree trimming, recalling how the mayor’s intervention ahead of a hurricane to remove a tree on town property all but saved her house.
“I had two major trees on the street side and had I not been able to call the mayor and he immediately got those trees down … they would have been on my house after the hurricane,” she said.
“I don’t know what the problem is by not letting the mayor do this, but keep in mind sometimes you have to do things quickly and you can’t get everybody together.”
n n n
The council also delayed action on accepting the mayor’s nominations for various appointed positions.
Daniels made a motion to accept Mayor Percy Robinson’s nomination of Mary Eddis Miller to the planning commission, but Nash made a substitute motion to table the matter and advertise for the position to cast a wider net.
Robinson, who said in last week’s work session that unpaid planning commissioners aren’t easy to find, reiterated his authority on the matter.
“I can make appointments,” he said.
“I understand that, mayor,” Daniels said. “I want to see everybody who is in an appointed position approved by this board.”
He then asked which positions were appointed and Robinson listed them, including the proposed reappointments of three on Tuesday’s agenda — town judge Jose Simo, prosecutor and board attorney Ben Gilbert and public defender Gus Sermos.
The mayor said last week he’d like to see the three court officials reappointed because they have done good work for the town, plus the positions come with low pay, making a possible replacement difficult to find.
But Daniels said the council should have some say-so in who gets the job and they’d at least like to meet the officials.
“We can formally reappoint everybody that we deem reappointable,” Daniels said. “That’s not to say anybody’s doing a bad job.”
n n n
Earlier in the meeting, when it came time to vote on a resident’s nearly year-long quest for permission to build a carport, Lewis wanted clarification on what the council was deciding.
He said the measure didn’t specify whether the vote was to grant Robert Patrick the variance he needs for the project or to give him his permit refund, which Patrick requested last week out of frustration over the delay in receiving a decision.
Robinson said Patrick already paid the fee for a variance before he went before the planning commission last year. He said the council, during its previous term, tabled the action because Lewis wanted to inspect the site and it never got discussed again.
“He paid a fee, he went before the planning commission. The board failed to vote it up or down,” Robinson said.
The council unanimously approved the variance request.
n n n
At the meeting’s close, Whittington chimed in on the apparent power struggle brewing between officials.
“We voted y’all because we trust in your leadership, but we also voted for the mayor because we trust in his leadership, so think of those things before you start micromanaging the mayor,” Whittington said. “I voted for everyone in this room and I support every appointee who has been appointed in terms of our judge and our attorneys.”
“Let’s continue to be the pride that this small town has in its leadership.”
She said failure to do so could spell hard times for Summit and pointed to McComb as an example.
That riled Vernell Simmons, who congratulated newly elected board members “who are trying to seek out information,”
He said disparaging McComb is not productive and he took issue with the use of the term “micromanagement.”
“Don’t say ‘like McComb.’ Don’t say ‘micromanage,’ ” he said.
Former councilwoman Missy Hancock said the council needs leadership and guidance, not pushback.
“I recognize these three young people have never been a part of this town when you have to make a decision for this town … and I hear them crying out, ‘How do we run this council?’ ” she said, turning to Robinson to add, “We did vote you back in and we look forward to your leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.