Summit’s work to revamp outdated and failing sewer infrastructure on the south side of town is moving along, thanks to the seemingly endless summer.
Ryan Holmes of Dungan Engineering told the town council Tuesday that crews with contractor Greenbriar Digging have mostly completed work near the area of Calhoun Street and are moving east toward Thomas Street.
“They’ve got a lot of crews here and we’ve heard they’ll probably bring another one in next week,” he said.
He said the project is about 40% complete, with some four to six weeks worth of work to go, unless the weather changes.
“This dry weather is really good construction weather,” Holmes said.
Workers are replacing older 8-inch lines with 12-inch lines and installing other infrastructure.
“We’ve had some street closures, things like that, to install the manholes,” he said.
Holmes said crews have been trying to keep off of residents’ yards as they do the work, but that’s sometimes unavoidable. He said workers will lay sod in any yards affected by the work.
“We do have some grass and some sod available to address those areas, but as dry as it is, we don’t want to do any of that right now,” he said. “If y’all do get some complaints, please let us know and we’ll address it.”
As of August, the tab for the work came to $591,516. The town had originally budgeted $800,000, intending to pay for the work with a $400,000 Community Development Block Grant, a $135,000 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant and a loan to cover the balance.
Abandoned houses
face demolition
The council also heard concerns from Zoning Administrator Wayne Parker about two properties.
Parker said the abandoned residences at 804 Palmetto St. and 504 Cedar St. need to be demolished.
The town council will vote next week on whether to hold a public nuisance hearing for them in early November.
Parker said he’s attempted to contact the owners for years, to no avail.
Both of the properties are dilapidated and have overgrown yards. The Cedar Street house has a hidden danger in the form of an uncovered abandoned well. Some puppies fell into the well a few years ago and firefighters retrieved them.
The truck stops here?
Near the end of the meeting, councilmen expressed some disagreement over a proposal to allow the public works foreman to drive a work truck home daily.
The request stems from the fact that the employee, who is often on call after hours, may have to leave at any time and tend to an issue.
Councilman Joe Lewis said he doesn’t think that’s a good use of town resources, saying only the police chief, fire chief and mayor should be taking town-owned vehicles home.
"The vehicles should be worked all day, returned to the barn, serviced and be ready for tomorrow,” he said. “We don't have the luxury of having vehicles.”
Others noted, however, that another public works employee drives a town-owned van home daily so that he may pick up trusties from the county jail.
In another matter, the council took no action following an executive session to discuss litigation.
