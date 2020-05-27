Summit officials held an impromptu Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday. Trumpeter Bradley White performed Taps as town officials and residents saluted one of the many American flags put up along Robb Street.
Weather
Stocks
Gas Prices
|Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi
|Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Latest News
- A solemn remembrance
- Virus hits Amite officials
- Nursing homes ground zero for COVID
- Local standout, Andrews, signs with Cal State Fullerton
- Masks being distributed to counties
- Tornado debris removal nearly complete
- Two killed on state highways over Memorial Day weekend
- Economist: State’s recovery may not come until 2023
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.