Paying constables to provide security at Pike County Justice Court has helped a sometimes volatile situation, but more help is needed, court officials told county supervisors Wednesday.
In February, supervisors voted to pay constables to serve as security guards when court is not in session. That move came after an incident in which a shackled inmate tried to attack Judge Aubrey Rimes. Film of that encounter went viral and made national news.
After another such incident recently, constables told supervisors the court needs extra security when court is in session. Constables also need new Tasers, said Southern District Constable Oliver James.
James was injured in a conflict a couple of weeks ago when a handcuffed inmate tried to escape.
“He broke away from me and took off running,” said James, who injured his knee catching the man.
“If I had had a Taser, I wouldn’t have needed to go to Stat Care,” he said.
Judge Rimes and a court employee helped secure the inmate.
While constable wear pistols, James said it wouldn’t have been appropriate to use one in that scenario.
Central District Constable Mark Thompson said Tasers sell for $1,800 apiece, but Supervisor Jake Gazzo asked constables to get the state contract price on the devices.
Also, there is no additional security outside the courtroom when court is under way, and constables are busy inside with inmates, so when a disturbance happens in the foyer, they’re in a bind.
Court is held Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Constables typically provide security at the justice court building when court is not in session.
Thompson said he was called outside the courtroom to handle an altercation recently, then called back in to help with a case.
“We can’t be in two places at one time,” he said.
Justice Court Clerk Andranette Jordan noted clerks have a panic button to summon sheriff’s deputies from next door, but agreed more security presence is needed, to the tune of 15 hours a week.
Board president Robert Accardo asked county administrator Tami Dangerfield to look into funding additional security in the next annual budget.
James said justice court tends to be more volatile than circuit court.
“When the crime happens, all the angers gets to us first,” he said. “They come to us to press charges.”
He also said the metal detector at justice court has been around longer than he has and serves about as much purpose as a doorbell.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky suggested the sheriff’s department close its investigators’ offices on Highway 51 North, Magnolia, and move them back to the headquarters next to justice court.
“You need to look at asking the sheriff to go back up there with the officers,” he said.
Thompson countered that deputies are available when the panic button sounds but have other duties than providing regular security.
“They’re on patrol,” he said. “The sheriff’s office is not security for justice court.”
Supervisor Sam Hall said, “We know it’s a serious matter, so we will definitely try to get you some relief.”
