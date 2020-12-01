Pike County resident Gwinn Stepter said he is lucky to be alive after riding out an unexpected tornado Friday afternoon that destroyed his and his neighbor’s mobile homes and caused damage to neighboring homes along with the McComb-Pike County Airport.
“There was no warning. No sirens, no nothing. It just hit, and I couldn’t get out in time,” said Stepter, 57. “I’d never been in a tornado before, and I ain’t never want it to happen again.
“Everybody says they done rode a tornado out. They didn’t ride nothing out. It is too quick to catch.”
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said on the day of the storm, the National Weather Service did not initially notice the storm and without the forecaster noticing low pressure in the area after the fact, the service would not have known it was a tornado at all.
Coghlan said the tornado was “minimal,” adding that the National Weather Service later classified the storm as an F1 on the Fujita scale with wind speeds of between 73 and 112 mph.
Multiple linemen for Magnolia Electric Power noted that there were very sporadic outages due to the storm while they worked on lines in the Gradyville community, near where Stepter lives.
The bulk of the damage occurred in a line from Gradyville road through Miles Lane, where Stepter lives, down Mount Vernon Road and ending at the airport, which sustained roofing damage, broken windows, broken hangar doors and severe damage to a private aircraft. Stepter’s home was one of two homes Coghlan classified as destroyed.
Stepter said his mobile home stood in that spot for over 30 years until “Mother Nature put it down.”
Pointing to his neighbor’s home that had flipped and was left in a pile of rubble, Stepter said he was fortunate his home didn’t flip as well, and his neighbor was lucky to not be home at the time.
“If it had rolled like that, I’d have been dead. I really did get lucky. It was like my life flashed before my eyes,” he said.
Stepter gave a tour of the damage to his grandchildren, who were in McComb at the time of the storm, showing the blocks where his mobile home stood before the tornado picked it up and tossed it six feet off them and onto his back yard.
Stepter said all he saw outside was the white wall of wind generated by the storm.
The wind blew open his front and back doors, threatening to pull him out along with anything that was not nailed down.
“It didn’t last two minutes here,” he said. “I seen it coming through the door, and it tried to suck me back there. I was looking at that white wind when it sucked everything out the back door.
“I dropped down beside my couch and grabbed the carpet. I experienced everything right there.”
Stepter said as of Saturday afternoon, he had not spoken with state or federal emergency management agencies, but his sister offered to let him sleep in her beauty shop until he could find permanent housing.
“I have some money saved up, so I should be able to get back on my feet quickly,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.