TYLERTOWN — Aldermen learned Tuesday that Walthall County supervisors are ready to dissolve an agreement with Tylertown that combined two industrial properties for a single lease.
The properties now have a single occupant, Brigade Manufacturing, which mostly produces uniform shirts and pants, often under government contracts.
Board attorney Joseph Stinson told board members that the company has been asking the town and county boards to dissolve the agreement so that it can lower some of its expenses and negotiate a lower lease payment with the county, which owns the one building the company occupies.
Brigade fell behind on its lease payments two years ago and eventually reached an agreement with the town and county to resume making its lease payments with additional money included to cover the back rent.
Stinson said the company had fallen behind again in recent months, putting the company in arrears on present rent and the back payments.
“The county seems willing to take the building back and lease it at a reduced rate,” Stinson said.
He said the total amount owed in back lease payments in November was $93,784, which would have been split evenly between the town and the county.
After several months of missed payments, Stinson said the company paid $9,000 early this month, but the continuing arrears plus late fees had boosted the amount owed to $107,359, or $53,680 each to the town and the county.
That amount paid to the city would “get us out of the deal,” Stinson said.
The board took no action on Stinson’s report, which also included an update on the lease payments due from other lessees on city-owned properties.
Of seven leased properties, only two occupants — Luter’s Supply and Miller Propane — made paymen ts in April. In addition to Brigade, Monarch Mercantile and Marketplace Antiques also made payments early this month. No payments were posted by American Printing or Cardio World.
In other business, the board voted to seek a six-month extension on the town’s promissory note for funding sewer improvements along the U.S. 98 bypass and frontage road.
Mayor Ed Hughes said the one-year term on the promissory note, held by Trustmark National Bank, is almost expired, but the project has been delayed by weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project is funded by a grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, matched 25% by the town. The town pays down the promissory note as the Corps of Engineers reimburses the town for paid invoices on the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.