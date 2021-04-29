State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said that vaccine providers across Mississippi received notice Tuesday night that they may resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Use of that one-shot version of the vaccine was paused earlier this month to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s immunization advisory committee to review 15 cases of blood clotting in recipients of the J&J vaccine, most of whom were women between 25 and 39 and had low platelet counts. Three of the women died.
Dobbs compared the risk with that of catching COVID-19. He said the rate of death of 25- to 39-year-olds catching COVID-19 is 1.9 in 1,000. The rate of death of the clotting side effect in J&J recipients is 1.9 in 1 million.
While the risk is low, medical providers and vaccine locations have been sent resources to provide patients with information on the risk, Dobbs said.
There are around 40,000 doses of J&J ready for use in the state, and only about 42,000 of the 1.6 million shots given in Mississippi so far have been J&J.
In the face of vaccination rates dropping over the past month, Dobbs emphasized the need to get vaccinated. He attributed the slowing rates partially to dropping virus numbers creating a sense of less urgency.
“We know that we live in a state where people seek medical attention when they’re sick,” he said. “It’s something that transcends even coronavirus. It’s a structural foundation challenge going to take a long time to work on.”
Despite the lull, he said the state is not worried about receiving less supply.
As of Wednesday, 29% of Mississippians had received one dose of the vaccine, and 24% were fully vaccinated. Pike County’s numbers of both were the same.
Both Amite and Walthall counties reported 22% of residents had taken one dose, and 19% were fully vaccinated.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers reported 350 cases of the variant strains of COVID-19 in the state, 300 of which are the U.K. strain. There have been eight deaths related to that strain in Mississippi.
There have been four cases of that strain in Pike County and two each in Amite and Walthall counties. There have been no other strains reported in those counties.
Byers reminded the public that the vaccines currently available are also effective against infection and serious illness from those variants.
“Vaccination is really where we need to be,” Byers said. “If you’re waiting and seeing, the time for that has passed. Now’s the time to get vaccinated.”
