Slight declines in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have given state health officials some optimism but also cause to warn the public about the risk of relaxing safety measures.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Friday afternoon that over 2,000 cases in a day is unacceptable. State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said it shows transmission is still widespread.
The Health Department reported 2,186 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday and 38 new COVID-19-related deaths, three of which were in Lincoln County.
“We are still in a time of great concern even though we are seeing some improvement,” Byers said.
“We still need to stay fully vigilant on those things we know prevent transmission. Now’s not the time to let up on wearing a mask, social distancing, trying to limit your exposure to large social events.
“That applies even after you’ve had two doses of vaccine,” he added.
By Friday, 202,722 Mississippians had gotten their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, and 23,437 had gotten their second dose.
There were 36,961 total vaccinations given from Sunday through Friday, an expected drop from the previous week’s 62,615 due to a lull in the state’s allocated shots.
A larger shipment than usual is on the way next week to pick the pace up.
Dobbs expects the federal government may increase the state’s usual allocation of 37,000 vaccines by another 6,000. The state will also reclaim 9,000 extra vaccines from the federal pharmacy’s nursing home vaccination program for a total of about 52,000 shots in Mississippi next week.
Dobbs clarified that the 6,000 extra from the feds will be dispersed to hospitals and private clinics, while the 9,000 reclaimed shots will be dispersed there and to the 21 drive-thru vaccination sites.
Two county-run, state-supported drive-thrus will open next week, including one at Lawrence County Health Department on Nola Road in Monticello.
As of Friday, 2,198 shots had been given in Pike County. Amite County had given 483 shots, Franklin had given 644, Lawrence had given 1,192, Lincoln had given 2,321, Walthall had given 739, and Wilkinson had given 308.
Pike County’s schools overall reflected lower rates of transmission as well.
Parklane Academy had to quarantine its girls basketball team this week, with some of the players testing positive and some quarantining due to close contact with those who had the virus.
Administrator Jack Henderson, who has recovered and returned to campus after having COVID-19 this month, said he did not know exactly how many students and teachers have the virus or how many are quarantined this past week, but that the school’s virus numbers have been steady since the semester began.
“We’ve got a good bit of elementary teachers out, but they’re not positive, they’re just in isolation,” Henderson said.
All girls basketball games this week and some next week were canceled, but the team could potentially be back this coming Thursday for practice and a game Friday.
Henderson said more teachers have had to miss school due to the virus than students, but neither group has had any severe cases that led to hospitalization.
When students have to miss class, they have the option to work virtually.
“We want them to continue online, but if they get sick we don’t want them working,” Henderson said. “So it depends on if they’re asymptomatic or sick.”
Parklane’s ninth grade went into quarantine earlier this month as well. That group has since returned, and no entire grades are currently quarantined.
The school is continuing to enforce mask wearing and sanitization, Henderson said.
As for public schools, McComb School District had four employees and three students test positive for the virus on the school week ending Friday. There were 24 employees and 66 students quarantined.
North Pike School District had less than six new cases among teachers and less than six among students on the week ending Jan. 22. There were 41 students and one teacher quarantined.
That same week, South Pike School District reported less than six teacher cases and no student cases. That district quarantined two teachers and one student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.